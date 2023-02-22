Johnni Gonzalez

Missouri Western women’s basketball notched their sixth straight win on Wednesday night by drubbing Newman 97-49.

It was all Griffon women from start to finish as they led for 39:10 of the 40-minute contest. The 48-point win was the second largest victory of its season. As the lead began to grow for Western, the opportunities for more players to see the floor became available. Leading-scorers on the season Brionna Budgetts and Connie Clarke saw the floor for just 14 minutes a piece on Wednesday night, signifying that head coach Candi Whitaker was able to unload the bench early and get other players minutes.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

