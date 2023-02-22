Missouri Western women’s basketball notched their sixth straight win on Wednesday night by drubbing Newman 97-49.
It was all Griffon women from start to finish as they led for 39:10 of the 40-minute contest. The 48-point win was the second largest victory of its season. As the lead began to grow for Western, the opportunities for more players to see the floor became available. Leading-scorers on the season Brionna Budgetts and Connie Clarke saw the floor for just 14 minutes a piece on Wednesday night, signifying that head coach Candi Whitaker was able to unload the bench early and get other players minutes.
“I thought everyone that entered the ball game, which was everyone, made plays and played well and played really well as a unit. 27 assists and eight turnovers is excellent and I thought we guarded really hard and well,” Whitaker said after the game.
Though she was able to log her usual amount of playing time on Wednesday night, freshman Cleao Murray made the most of her 16 minutes she played against the Jets. Murray scored 20 points on 7-11 shooting from the field and shot 6-9 from three. When asked afterwards if she was seeing anything different on the court, Murray said she’s not seeing anything different.
“I’m just playing hard, having fun, playing for my team and nothing too crazy,” Murray said.
Wednesday marked the second game in a row Murray notched double-digit points off the bench.
The Western women have one more game to go in the regular season with Pitt State coming to St. Joseph on Saturday, a team the Griffons defeated by six points in overtime back on Dec. 1.
