Missouri Western women’s basketball tied their longest win streak of the season after blowing out Rogers State 96-51 on Saturday afternoon.
The team has won its last five games with one game left in their three-game homestand. This particular game against the Hillcats got almost every player on the team involved. Twelve players for Western scored at least one point, and 13 players saw action on Saturday.
“Great team win, had a lot of people play and a lot of people make a lot of great plays,” head coach Candi Whitaker said after the game.
The Griffons offered little hope to Rogers State in the game, starting off on a 15-2 run and not looking back in large part due to the continued hot shooting of junior guard Brionna Budgetts. Budgetts poured in a game-high 21 points and shot 5-6 from three. Budgetts has been on a hot shooting streak as of late as she’s hit 18 of her last 27 three point field goal attempts. When asked after the game what’s changed in her routine, Budgetts claims it’s all the extra work that’s been the key.
“Just staying in the gym and getting shots up really, it pays off,” Budgetts said.
Sophomore guard Abby Bala saw her best scoring performance of her young career at Western as she poured in 17 points on 6-12 shooting from the field and 4-9 shooting from three. Aside from the high scoring from her team, Bala spoke on the team’s ability to take care of the ball as they were +12 in the turnover margin.
“We just gotta keep our turnovers lower and everything else in the plus column,” Bala said.
The Griffs have one more game in their current three-game homestand with Northeastern State still to come at MWSU Fieldhouse on Monday.
