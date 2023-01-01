Johnni Gonzalez

Missouri Western women’s basketball tied their longest win streak of the season after blowing out Rogers State 96-51 on Saturday afternoon.

The team has won its last five games with one game left in their three-game homestand. This particular game against the Hillcats got almost every player on the team involved. Twelve players for Western scored at least one point, and 13 players saw action on Saturday.

