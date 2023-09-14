Missouri Western’s struggles to consistently knock off Central Missouri in women’s volleyball continued Thursday night as the Jennies swept the Griffons on their home floor.
The Griffons were 1-11 against the Jennies in its last 12 meetings with the team from Warrensburg before Thursday’s match.
The first set was an uphill battle for Western. Unanimous All-MIAA selection from last season and redshirt senior for Central Missouri Kersti Nix was a force for the Jennies with five kills to help UCM take set one 25-19.
The Griffons would put up a better fight in set two, keeping the score within three points until late in the set when Central Missouri would begin to pull away.
Despite being down 21-16, the Griffons with the help of front line players Holly Heldt and Danielle Moje kept fighting to bring the Jennies lead with two at 21-19. UCM wouldn’t flinch and would outscore Western 4-3 in the final seven serves to take set two, and eventually set three in lopsided fashion 25-10.
Nix’s 16 kills in the contest far outweighed any amount of kills by a frontline hitter of Western. Heldt would lead Western with seven kills on 29 total attempts. Defending MIAA Setter of the Week Nessa Johnson tallied 23 assists in the defeat. The loss will likely knock Missouri Western down a few spots in the conference standings with their MIAA record at 0-1 to start.
Thursday was the first of four home games for Western as they will continue MIAA play into Saturday against Missouri Southern, who is off to a 6-2 start.
