Taye Fields

Missouri Western sophomore guard Taye Fields looks to drive past a Northwest Missouri State defender on Saturday at Looney Arena.

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

Despite holding on to the lead for over 21 minutes, the Missouri Western men fell late to rival Northwest Missouri State 68-59 on Saturday.

The Griffons, who haven’t beaten the Bearcats since 2013, had their arch rival on the ropes in the first half as they led 31-26 at the break.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.