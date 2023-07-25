At MIAA Football Media Day in Kansas City, Missouri, it was announced Missouri Western was tabbed to finish near the bottom of the conference this upcoming season.
Coming off of a 5-6 season in 2022, the Griffons were placed in ninth place in this year’s MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls. First-year head coach Tyler Fenwick met with the media at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation alongside senior players Evan Clark and CJ Ravenell. The three fielded questions from reporters roughly five weeks from their opener on Aug. 31 against Central Missouri at home.
Fenwick took time to discuss the last several months as he grasped being back at the place he was formerly the offensive coordinator for under then-head coach Jerry Patridge. Speaking on the topic of culture, Fenwick feels the players have bought in to the ideals laid out from their opening team meeting several months ago not long after Fenwick got the job.
“Talking to our guys about being open minded and there’s going to be change and things are going to be different,” Fenwick said Tuesday. ‘Good, bad, you know, whatever, but it’s just going to be different. And our guys have really embraced that.”
Having spent all of their previous seasons under former head coach Matt Williamson, both Clark and Ravenell echoed the changes made within the structure of the team. Both seniors were in agreement the expectations laid out by Fenwick from the jump have remained constant up until today. Ravenell, the team’s leading returning tackler, expressed his excitement about the new-look team.
“Feels like it’s a whole new football team. I’ve been here for five years, but it feels like this is a whole new team that I’m a part of and it’s been great to experience that,” Ravenell said.
Fenwick had been on record in the past saying the first step in showing improvement will come down to controlling the action at the line of scrimmage, which can be manifested in workout and strength training routines with the players leading up to the season. Both Clark and Ravenell spoke on the differences in the training, Clark specifically detailed the regimen change between those who have led the weight room training.
“It’s such a change from the last guy. He was great, we’re all more athletic because of him, we had less injuries because of him” Clark said. “But now, personally for me being an O-lineman, I want to get bigger and stronger as fast as possible. With the new strength coach, we’ve been able to do that.”
The quarterback situation is not currently set in stone for Fenwick and the offensive staff. Redshirt junior quarterback Reagan Jones started for most of the season last year. Redshirt junior Ty Baker also was in the mix in 2022 despite seeing minimal action compared to Jones.
When asked about the situation, Fenwick also mentioned University of Hawaii transfer quarterback Armani Edden. It’s a three-way race for the starting spot according to Fenwick with plenty of time to still determine who gets the nod.
“There’s going to be a quarterback battle. There’s going to be some competition, so it’ll be interesting. It’ll be a fun camp,” Fenwick said.
