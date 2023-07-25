Tyler Fenwick

At MIAA Football Media Day in Kansas City, Missouri, it was announced Missouri Western was tabbed to finish near the bottom of the conference this upcoming season.

Coming off of a 5-6 season in 2022, the Griffons were placed in ninth place in this year’s MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls. First-year head coach Tyler Fenwick met with the media at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation alongside senior players Evan Clark and CJ Ravenell. The three fielded questions from reporters roughly five weeks from their opener on Aug. 31 against Central Missouri at home.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

