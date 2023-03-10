Tatum Studer

Bishop LeBlond girls basketball will be playing for a Class 2 state championship after defeating New Haven 45-23 Friday night in Springfield, MO.

LeBlond led for the entirety of the contest, largely due to the three-point shooting discrepancy between the two teams as Golden Eagles shot 11-25 from beyond the arc whereas the Shamrocks shot just 2-12. LeBlond senior Tatum Studer had the hot hand in the first half. Studer had 16 total points for the game, all of which were in the first 16 minutes, and she made four threes.

