Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer led the Golden Eagles in scoring as she poured in 16 points, all of which were scored in the first half, Friday night at Hammons Center on the campus of Missouri State University.
Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer led the Golden Eagles in scoring as she poured in 16 points, all of which were scored in the first half, Friday night at Hammons Center on the campus of Missouri State University.
By Jacob Meikel
News-Press NOW
Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer led the Golden Eagles in scoring as she poured in 16 points, all of which were scored in the first half, Friday night at Hammons Center on the campus of Missouri State University.
By Jacob Meikel
News-Press NOW
LeBlond junior Kaleigh Ziesel shoots a baseline shot over the outstretched arm of a New Haven defender during the girls Class 2 state semifinals Friday night at Hammons Center in Springfield, MO.
Bishop LeBlond girls basketball will be playing for a Class 2 state championship after defeating New Haven 45-23 Friday night in Springfield, MO.
LeBlond led for the entirety of the contest, largely due to the three-point shooting discrepancy between the two teams as Golden Eagles shot 11-25 from beyond the arc whereas the Shamrocks shot just 2-12. LeBlond senior Tatum Studer had the hot hand in the first half. Studer had 16 total points for the game, all of which were in the first 16 minutes, and she made four threes.
Senior Shae Lewis had a bounce-back game from last Saturday's quarterfinal game. The future Benedictine Raven scored 12 points and tallied three assists.
LeBlond will play the winner of Tipton and Norwood on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Great Southern Bank Arena for a chance at a state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.