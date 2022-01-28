NWMSUCMU3jas

Former Northwest Missouri State coach Mel Tjeerdsma shakes hands with Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda after a game in 2010.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Former Northwest Missouri State offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda, most recently the head coach at Central Missouri, has resigned to take the offensive coordinator position at Division-I Tulane in New Orleans.

In his 11 seasons as the head coach of the Mules, Svoboda posted a record of 85-43 (.664), which is the second-most wins in program history. He coached 28 All-Americans, including seven on the First Team, and 158 All-MIAA student-athletes, including 36 first team selections. Svoboda coached the Mules to seven seasons with at least eight wins, six postseason appearances, and five postseason wins, with three NCAA playoff appearances.

He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Northwest from 1994 until 2003 helping the Bearcats to national title in '98 and '99. He later became the QBs coach at UCLA and the assistant head coach at FCS Montana State prior to moving on to UCM.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

