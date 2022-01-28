Former Northwest Missouri State offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda, most recently the head coach at Central Missouri, has resigned to take the offensive coordinator position at Division-I Tulane in New Orleans.
In his 11 seasons as the head coach of the Mules, Svoboda posted a record of 85-43 (.664), which is the second-most wins in program history. He coached 28 All-Americans, including seven on the First Team, and 158 All-MIAA student-athletes, including 36 first team selections. Svoboda coached the Mules to seven seasons with at least eight wins, six postseason appearances, and five postseason wins, with three NCAA playoff appearances.
He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Northwest from 1994 until 2003 helping the Bearcats to national title in '98 and '99. He later became the QBs coach at UCLA and the assistant head coach at FCS Montana State prior to moving on to UCM.
