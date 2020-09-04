Blake Antle tellied 132 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as East Buchanan shutout Trenton 35-0, improving to 2-0 on the year.

Antle rushed for touchdowns in each of the first two quarters before tacking on runs of 28 and 55 yards for scores in the third quarter.

Cru Conaway added on a 3-yard score before halftime to give East Buchanan a 21-0 lead.

East Buchanan is currently in search of a Week 3 opponent after Lathrop was forced to cancel two games due to COVID cases within the team.

Mid-Buchanan 73, Maysville 8

Javan Noyes threw more touchdowns than incompletions, tossing five scores while finishing 9-of-13 for 205 yards while rushing for three touchdowns in a 73-8 win against Maysville in Faucett, Missouri.

Noyes threw touchdowns to four different receivers, led by a two-touchdown, 78-yard night from Lane Ellison, which included a 54-yard score.

TJ Runyan tallied 115 total yards and two receiving touchdowns. Brant Rawlins added a 41-yard receiving score while Butch Walters finished with 67 yards rushing and a 31-yard scamper for a touchdown.

Mid-Buchanan (2-0) will face Lawson in Week 3.

Mound City 52, Stewartsville 0

The Panthers moved to 2-0 on the year behind four defensive touchdowns and just four offensive plays from its starting unit in a 52-0 win against Stewartsville.

Landon Poppa caught a 57-yard touchdown, rushed for a score and returned an interception 80 yards for a score.

Tony Osburn threw a touchdown and rushed for a 36-yard score.

Mound City finished with two interception returns, a punt block and a forced fumble all returned for touchdowns.

Worth County 54, Doniphan West 42

Worth County rebounded from an opening-week loss by overcoming a 30-6 deficit, defeating Doniphan West 54-42.

The Tigers (1-1) outscored Doniphan West 24-6 in both quarters of the second half behind 313 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries from Andrew Alarcon.

Worth County’s lone completion went 53 yards for a touchdown from Braxton Hightshoe to Dylan McIntyre.

Worth County’s original opponent, Santa Fe, was forced to cancel on Wednesday.

Other scores

North Kansas City 47, Central 6

Plattsburg 51, St. Joseph Christian 6

Stanberry 38, Albany 34

St. Paul Lutheran 21, @ Braymer 8

Hamilton 32, Gallatin 26

King City 50, DeKalb 14

Kirksville 27, Chillicothe 21

Pattonsburg 68, @ Schuyler County 8

Slater 15, Polo 14

South Harrison 49, West Platte 16

Platte Valley 40, Rock Port 36

Cameron 42, Southeast 0

SW Livingston 76, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 38

Hiawatha 23, Troy 0

Atchison County 42, Horton 0

Riverside 50, Oskaloosa 22