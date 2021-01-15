Twenty-three and five.

Andy Reid’s success off a bye week is well-documented. In 21 career regular-season games following a week of rest, Reid is 18-3. In the playoffs, his teams are 5-2 with a first-round bye, including last year’s Super Bowl run.

This bye is unlike most he’s been a part of, though, especially with the Chiefs. Kansas City entered Week 17 with a 14-1 record, earning a deserved week off for starters in the season finale. The 14-2 record was still tops in the NFL and worthy of the AFC’s lone bye as the top seed. With nearly three weeks between competition, Reid’s confidence in the culture of the Chiefs’ locker room outweighs any doubt his team will be ready for a feisty sixth-seeded Browns team in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game.

“The guys, they get fired up for all this, so they’ve been flying around the last couple weeks of practice,” Reid said. “We’ve tried to practice hard and aggressive, but at the same time, utilize the time that we have off the best way we know how to do it. So, we’ll just see how it goes as we enter this game here Sunday.”

Reid off the bye week is one of the most dangerous opponents in the NFL. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, it’s another beast. In six bye weeks together, the Chiefs haven’t struggled offensively, scoring 31 (twice), 35, 40 (twice) and 51 points. That includes the 31-20 win in the Super Bowl.

In last year’s postseason run, though, Kansas City was a victim to slow starts. Kansas City trailing every game by double digits, including a 24-0 deficit in the divisional round to Houston.

“Yeah, our coaches brought it up: ‘Let’s not put ourselves in that same position we did last year,” Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said this week. “We just have to come out and have the same energy we've had all year.”

A fast start would lead to a smoother postseason run. Following the 24-0 hole against the Texans, the Chiefs rattled off 41 consecutive points.

After trailing the Titans 17-7 late in the first half, the Super Bowl MVP led the Chiefs to 28-straight points and 35-24 AFC title win.

The toughest deficit to overcome came against the 49ers, the league’s top defense, with a 20-10 halftime lead. Time wasn’t on their side as they scored 21 unanswered, all in the final five minutes.

“I mean, you understand what it takes. That's the biggest thing.” said Mahomes, who hasn't played in three weeks since a win against Atlanta in late December. “You know it's not easy. You'll have to put in a lot of work, but you can do it. Play to the best of our ability and it'll handle itself.”

The road to a franchise record 14 wins this season was still far from easy. The Chiefs won seven-straight games by one score before losing the finale to the Chargers. The resume is still as impressive as any in the league, boasting a 4-0 record against teams in the divisional round with wins against the Bills, Ravens, Saints and Bucs.

Because of the grind of the year, Kansas City also took pride in the ability to have a mental and physical reset while not falling into the trap of losing focus.

“I practiced as much as I could practice, getting reps in, making sure I get back to the fundamentals of the footwork and stuff like that, and then continue to work out and prepare myself,” Mahomes said. “We didn’t start the way we wanted to last year when we came off the bye, so I wanted to make sure we do a better job of starting a little bit faster and try not to put ourselves in that deficit.”

For Mahomes, taking it up a notch in the 2021 playoffs meant note taking during the AFC Wild Card games. He studied on the fly while watching the Chiefs’ potential playoff opponents, though three of those notes went to waste with the Browns’ win against the Steelers.

But having learned from last postseason and any mistakes this year just might be the defending champs’ biggest advantage.

“For our guys to have experienced that, that was the most important thing, and we have a majority of the team coming back,” Reid said. “Now, it's important you don't take it for granted that, ‘Oh, yeah, we're going to up our game too.' No, you go to work at it and bust your tail and dedicate yourself, be humble and all those things are important when you get into this. Everybody is going to give you their best shot and then some.”