A second-half defensive stand by the East Buchanan girls propelled the Bulldogs over St. Joseph Christian Friday night 53-38.
It wasn’t easy going for East Buchanan in the beginning as the Lions were pouring on threes in the first half. St. Joe Christian notched four three-pointers in the first half, doing what East Buchanan head coach Cori Elms knew the Lions were capable of going into the game.
“We knew they had a lot of different options on offense and just trying to make sure that we contained them. They do a good job of trying to get to the rim and then kick out threes. I thought we made good adjustments in the second half,” Elms said.
Though the Bulldogs trailed 25-24 at half, East Buchanan was able to tighten up its defense even more in the final 16 minutes by only allowing 13 points to the Lions. East Buch was able to consistently offer half-court pressure to the Lion ball handlers which Elms said they hadn’t ran a lot to this point this season. Elms also mentioned the play of one freshman who helped cause havoc with that particular defense.
“We’ve tried to get it ready for the playoffs,” Elms said. “It was just important that we had our freshman out there Kaylynn Engnes who stepped into a starting role the last couple games. She did a nice job of pressuring at the top and really funneling them and that’s important for us.”
Senior and Drury basketball commit Gracie Kelsey made her presence felt in a big way as she poured in 32 points in the less than 32 minutes she played. Kelsey had many Lion bodies thrown her way and she was consistently double teamed in the second half, but still found ways to score. Kelsey was able to draw shooting fouls throughout the entirety of the contest as she shot 10-13 from the free throw line.
1,000 point career scorer for St. Joseph Christian Chloe Burnham led the Lions with 11 points though was held to just three points, all scored from the foul line, in the second half.
