Laney Wilmes

East Buchanan sophomore forward Laney Wilmes shoots a three-pointer from the wing Friday night against St. Joseph Christian.

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

A second-half defensive stand by the East Buchanan girls propelled the Bulldogs over St. Joseph Christian Friday night 53-38.

It wasn’t easy going for East Buchanan in the beginning as the Lions were pouring on threes in the first half. St. Joe Christian notched four three-pointers in the first half, doing what East Buchanan head coach Cori Elms knew the Lions were capable of going into the game.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.