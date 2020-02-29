GOWER, Mo. — The East Buchanan girls basketball team brought home the Class 2 District 16 title for the first time since 2007.

The No. 1-seeded Bulldogs were crowned champions after defeating East Atchison, 57-43, on Saturday.

“Trying to play on lock-down defense is something that we’ve taken a lot of pride of this year and really tried to work on. I felt like our defensive intensity was where it needed to be,” East Buchanan coach Cori Elms said.

The Bulldogs (25-3) held the No. 2 Wolves (26-2) to five points in the first quarter and six points in the second quarter.

Morgan Pashall was the only Wolf to score in the first quarter. She led her team in points with 11.

The Bulldogs are a younger team with just three seniors, who have guided the younger players to success.

“The mixture of youth and energy along with wisdom of our upperclassmen has been a key for us,” Elms said.

Two freshmen led the Bulldogs in points Saturday. Forward Gracie Kelsey finished with 18 points, while guard Maya Watkins trailed behind with 13.

“It feels good,” Watkins said. “We just keep pushing and now were here and we’re just enjoying the ride.”

The Bulldogs played in front of its home crowd, full of loud fans on both sides of the Iba Family Court. But the Bulldogs didn’t let the excitement interrupt their focus.

“They are focused on what their goals are and they know what they want to get accomplished. We play a really tough schedule l and I think your strength of schedule prepares you for games like this,” Elms said.

Watkins said her team’s goal heading into this season was set at reaching the final four in the state tournament. Now, the Bulldogs are one step closer — and two wins away — from achieving it.

“We just got to keep pushing and keep it going,” Watkins said.

East Buchanan is set to play Wellington-Napoleon (26-0) in the sectional round of the Class 2 State Tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Staley High School.