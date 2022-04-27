Former East Buchanan all-state basketball player Ethan Kilgore is returning home, announcing his commitment to transfer to Missouri Western on Wednesday.
Kilgore entered the transfer portal after two years at Idaho. The Vandals went just 10-43 the last two seasons. Kilgore averaged 3.2 points on 14 minutes per game this past season with three career 10-plus-point games.
“I’ve known Coach (Will) Martin since I was a junior in high school and have had a really good relationship for several years,” Kilgore said. “I went on a visit here two weeks ago, and it was a great visit. … I have that hometown feel. I’m kinda partial to (Missouri Western). I think the future for Missouri Western is really bright.”
Kilgore took multiple other visits since hitting the portal before returning to Idaho’s campus over the weekend, coming to his decision Tuesday evening.
The former Bulldog was a three-time all-state selection and named All-News-Press NOW Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year three times, scoring nearly 2,500 points. His 6-foot-5 frame combined play above the rim and beyond the 3-point line.
“I feel like I bring a lot. I feel like my I.Q. for basketball has gone way up,” Kilgore said. “I don’t think I got to show what I could do out here as much as I’d like. I think I still have everything that I had, plus some.”
Kilgore’s the third Division-I transfer the Griffons have picked up this year, joining Morehead State wing Julius Dixon and East Tennessee State center Matt Nunez.
“First and foremost, I wanna get some wins, put as many dashes in the ‘W’ column as we can,” Kilgore said. “I’m just ready to work.”
