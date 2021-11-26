Northwest Missouri State made a program-record 22 3-pointers, including 10 to tie a program-best mark from Wes Dreamer, as the Bearcats dismantled NAIA foe Briar Cliff 98-66 on Friday at Bearcat Arena.
Dreamer finished 10 of 18 from 3-point range for a career-high 32 points. No. 3 Northwest finished 22-for-41 as a team., including a 14-for-18 mark in the first half.
The game counted toward Northwest's regular season record but served as an exhibition for the Iowa opponent.
Northwest's first six made shots were all from 3-point range. A 3-pointer by Trevor Hudgins midway through the first half have the Bearcats a permanent double-digit lead. The edge reached as much as 23 as Dreamer sank three treys in the final two minutes of the half.
Northwest (6-1) led by as much as 38 in the second half.
Hudgins finished with 17 points and 11 assists, the eighth time with 11-plus assists in his career. Diego Bernard added 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Luke Moustakas scored a career-high 13 points in just his second appearance.
Northwest will begin MIAA play on Thursday against Northeastern State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.