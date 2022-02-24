Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL DISTRICTS

BOYS

CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8

Host = Park Hill

QUARTERFINALS

*All games 3 p.m. Saturday at host sites

No. 8 Central at No. 1 Staley

No. 5 Park Hill South at No. 4 Oak Park

No. 7 Liberty North at No. 2 Liberty

No. 6 Park Hill at No. 3 North Kansas City

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. Friday, March 4

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

Host = Benton

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 Lafayette – BYE

No. 4 Maryville vs. No. 5 Cameron

No. 2 Benton — BYE

No. 3 Chillicothe vs. No. 6 Savannah

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Tuesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday, March 4

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

Host = Milan

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Milan — BYE

No. 4 Hamilton 54, No. 5 Brookfield 37

No. 2 Carrollton 52, No. 7 Trenton 32

No. 3 Marceline 52, No. 6 South Harrison 33

SEMIFINALS

Thursday

No. 1 Milan 43, No. 4 Hamilton 30

No. 2 Carrollton vs. No. 3 Marceline (no score reported)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

No. 1 Milan vs. TBD, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15

Host = Lawson

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 St. Pius X — BYE

No. 5 East Buchanan 40, No. 4 Lawson 30

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 85, No. 7 Frontier 19

No. 3 Lathrop 58, No. 6 Cristo Rey 41

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 St. Pius 64, No. 4 East Buchanan 30

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 47, No. 3 Lathrop 44

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

No. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 2 Mid-Buchanan, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

Host = North Andrew

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE

No. 4 East Atchison 57, No. 5 Nodaway Valley 51

No. 2 North Andrew — BYE

No. 6 King City 43, No. 3 Albany 40

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 72, No. 4 East Atchison 41

No. 2 North Andrew 62, No. 6 King City 31

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 2 North Andrew, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

Host = Gallatin

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Monday

No. 1 West Platte — BYE

No. 4 Maysville 61, No. 5 North Platte 50

No. 2 Plattsburg 59, No. 7 Stewartsville 50

No. 3 Gallatin 73, No. 6 Polo 45

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 West Platte 67, No. 4 Maysville 55

No. 3 Gallatin 55, No. 2 Plattsburg 51

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

No. 1 West Platte vs. No. 3 Gallatin, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

Host = Mound City

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Mound City — BYE

No. 5 Rock Port 55, No. 4 NE Nodaway 54

No. 2 Platte Valley 52, No. 7 North Nodaway 17

No. 3 Worth County 53, No. 6 South Holt 42

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Mound City 64, No. 4 Rock Port 47

No. 3 Worth County 61, No. 2 Platte Valley 40

CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Mound City 88, No. 3 Worth County 75

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

Host = SJ Christian

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Stanberry — BYE

No. 5 Northland Christian 50, No. 4 Pattonsburg 48, OT

No. 2 Winston 70, No. 7 Union Star 8

No. 3 SJ Christian 71, No. 6 DeKalb 47

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Stanberry 58, No. 5 Northland Christian 39

No. 2 Winston 45, No. 3 SJ Christian 41

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

No. 1 Stanberry vs. No. 2 Winston, 8 p.m.

===========

GIRLS

CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8

Host = Park Hill

QUARTERFINALS

*All games 1 p.m. Saturday at host sites

No. 8 Oak Park at No. 1 Staley

No. 5 Liberty North at No. 4 Park Hill

No. 7 North Kansas City at No. 2 Central

No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Park Hill South

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28

CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. Thursday, March 3

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

Host = Benton

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 Benton – BYE

No. 4 Maryville vs. No. 5 Cameron

No. 2 Chillicothe — BYE

No. 3 Lafayette vs. No. 6 Savannah

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Thursday, March 3

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

Host = Milan

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Milan — BYE

No. 4 South Harrison 44, No. 5 Marceline 33

No. 2 Carrollton 50, No. 7 Hamilton 16

No. 3 Trenton 59, No. 6 Brookfield 27

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Milan 60, No. 4 South Harrison 46

No. 3 Trenton 23, No. 2 Carrollton 21

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

No. 1 Milan vs. No. 3 Trenton, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15

Host = Lawson

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 East Buchanan — BYE

No. 4 Lawson 50, No. 5 Cristo Rey 18

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan — BYE

No. 3 Lathrop — BYE

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 East Buchanan 36, No. 4 Lawson 26

No. 3 Lathrop 38, No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 37

CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 East Buchanan 38, No. 3 Lathrop 37

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

Host = North Andrew

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE

No. 4 East Atchison 48, No. 5 King City 40

No. 2 North Andrew — BYE

No. 3 Nodaway Valley 66, No. 6 Albany 24

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 71, No. 4 East Atchison 51

No. 3 Nodaway Valley 42, No. 2 North Andrew 38

CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 59, No. 3 Nodaway Valley 34

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

Host = Gallatin

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Platte — BYE

No. 4 Plattsburg 41, No. 5 Maysville 36

No. 2 Polo 52, No. 7 Gallatin 36

No. 3 West Platte 55, No. 6 Stewartsville 24

SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Plattsburg 51, No. 1 North Platte 29

No. 2 Polo 50, No. 3 West Platte 37

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

No. 2 Polo vs. No. 4 Plattsburg, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

Host = Mound City

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Platte Valley — BYE

No. 4 Mound City 40, No. 5 Rock Port 36

No. 2 South Holt 37, No. 7 NE Nodaway 22

No. 3 North Nodaway 44, No. 6 Worth County 9

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday

No. 1 Platte Valley 65, No. 4 Mound City 11

No. 2 South Holt 39, No. 3 North Nodaway 38

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

No. 1 Platte Valley vs. No. 2 South Holt, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

Host = SJ Christian

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 SJ Christian — BYE

No. 4 Pattonsburg 52, No. 5 Winston 46

No. 2 Stanberry — BYE

No. 3 DeKalb 66, No. 6 Union Star 42

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 SJ Christian 58, No. 4 Pattonsburg 46

No. 2 Stanberry 40 No. 3 DeKalb 30

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

No. 1 St. Joseph Christian vs. No. 2 Stanberry, 6 p.m.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

