BASKETBALL DISTRICTS
BOYS
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8
Host = Park Hill
QUARTERFINALS
*All games 3 p.m. Saturday at host sites
No. 8 Central at No. 1 Staley
No. 5 Park Hill South at No. 4 Oak Park
No. 7 Liberty North at No. 2 Liberty
No. 6 Park Hill at No. 3 North Kansas City
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1
CHAMPIONSHIP
7 p.m. Friday, March 4
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 Lafayette – BYE
No. 4 Maryville vs. No. 5 Cameron
No. 2 Benton — BYE
No. 3 Chillicothe vs. No. 6 Savannah
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Tuesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday, March 4
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16
Host = Milan
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Milan — BYE
No. 4 Hamilton 54, No. 5 Brookfield 37
No. 2 Carrollton 52, No. 7 Trenton 32
No. 3 Marceline 52, No. 6 South Harrison 33
SEMIFINALS
Thursday
No. 1 Milan 43, No. 4 Hamilton 30
No. 2 Carrollton vs. No. 3 Marceline (no score reported)
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
No. 1 Milan vs. TBD, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15
Host = Lawson
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 St. Pius X — BYE
No. 5 East Buchanan 40, No. 4 Lawson 30
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 85, No. 7 Frontier 19
No. 3 Lathrop 58, No. 6 Cristo Rey 41
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 St. Pius 64, No. 4 East Buchanan 30
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 47, No. 3 Lathrop 44
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday
No. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 2 Mid-Buchanan, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16
Host = North Andrew
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE
No. 4 East Atchison 57, No. 5 Nodaway Valley 51
No. 2 North Andrew — BYE
No. 6 King City 43, No. 3 Albany 40
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 72, No. 4 East Atchison 41
No. 2 North Andrew 62, No. 6 King City 31
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 2 North Andrew, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15
Host = Gallatin
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Monday
No. 1 West Platte — BYE
No. 4 Maysville 61, No. 5 North Platte 50
No. 2 Plattsburg 59, No. 7 Stewartsville 50
No. 3 Gallatin 73, No. 6 Polo 45
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 West Platte 67, No. 4 Maysville 55
No. 3 Gallatin 55, No. 2 Plattsburg 51
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
No. 1 West Platte vs. No. 3 Gallatin, 1 p.m.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
Host = Mound City
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Mound City — BYE
No. 5 Rock Port 55, No. 4 NE Nodaway 54
No. 2 Platte Valley 52, No. 7 North Nodaway 17
No. 3 Worth County 53, No. 6 South Holt 42
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Mound City 64, No. 4 Rock Port 47
No. 3 Worth County 61, No. 2 Platte Valley 40
CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Mound City 88, No. 3 Worth County 75
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15
Host = SJ Christian
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Stanberry — BYE
No. 5 Northland Christian 50, No. 4 Pattonsburg 48, OT
No. 2 Winston 70, No. 7 Union Star 8
No. 3 SJ Christian 71, No. 6 DeKalb 47
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Stanberry 58, No. 5 Northland Christian 39
No. 2 Winston 45, No. 3 SJ Christian 41
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday
No. 1 Stanberry vs. No. 2 Winston, 8 p.m.
===========
GIRLS
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8
Host = Park Hill
QUARTERFINALS
*All games 1 p.m. Saturday at host sites
No. 8 Oak Park at No. 1 Staley
No. 5 Liberty North at No. 4 Park Hill
No. 7 North Kansas City at No. 2 Central
No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Park Hill South
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28
CHAMPIONSHIP
7 p.m. Thursday, March 3
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 Benton – BYE
No. 4 Maryville vs. No. 5 Cameron
No. 2 Chillicothe — BYE
No. 3 Lafayette vs. No. 6 Savannah
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday, March 3
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16
Host = Milan
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Milan — BYE
No. 4 South Harrison 44, No. 5 Marceline 33
No. 2 Carrollton 50, No. 7 Hamilton 16
No. 3 Trenton 59, No. 6 Brookfield 27
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Milan 60, No. 4 South Harrison 46
No. 3 Trenton 23, No. 2 Carrollton 21
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday
No. 1 Milan vs. No. 3 Trenton, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15
Host = Lawson
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 East Buchanan — BYE
No. 4 Lawson 50, No. 5 Cristo Rey 18
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan — BYE
No. 3 Lathrop — BYE
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 East Buchanan 36, No. 4 Lawson 26
No. 3 Lathrop 38, No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 37
CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 East Buchanan 38, No. 3 Lathrop 37
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16
Host = North Andrew
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE
No. 4 East Atchison 48, No. 5 King City 40
No. 2 North Andrew — BYE
No. 3 Nodaway Valley 66, No. 6 Albany 24
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 71, No. 4 East Atchison 51
No. 3 Nodaway Valley 42, No. 2 North Andrew 38
CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 59, No. 3 Nodaway Valley 34
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15
Host = Gallatin
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 North Platte — BYE
No. 4 Plattsburg 41, No. 5 Maysville 36
No. 2 Polo 52, No. 7 Gallatin 36
No. 3 West Platte 55, No. 6 Stewartsville 24
SEMIFINALS
No. 4 Plattsburg 51, No. 1 North Platte 29
No. 2 Polo 50, No. 3 West Platte 37
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday
No. 2 Polo vs. No. 4 Plattsburg, 6 p.m.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
Host = Mound City
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Platte Valley — BYE
No. 4 Mound City 40, No. 5 Rock Port 36
No. 2 South Holt 37, No. 7 NE Nodaway 22
No. 3 North Nodaway 44, No. 6 Worth County 9
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday
No. 1 Platte Valley 65, No. 4 Mound City 11
No. 2 South Holt 39, No. 3 North Nodaway 38
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday
No. 1 Platte Valley vs. No. 2 South Holt, 6 p.m.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15
Host = SJ Christian
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 SJ Christian — BYE
No. 4 Pattonsburg 52, No. 5 Winston 46
No. 2 Stanberry — BYE
No. 3 DeKalb 66, No. 6 Union Star 42
SEMIFINALS
No. 1 SJ Christian 58, No. 4 Pattonsburg 46
No. 2 Stanberry 40 No. 3 DeKalb 30
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday
No. 1 St. Joseph Christian vs. No. 2 Stanberry, 6 p.m.
