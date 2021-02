MSHSAA Boys Basketball Districts

Class 1 District 16

Tuesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Mound City 93, No. 5 West Nodaway 41

No. 2 Platte Valley 66, No. 3 Northeast Nodaway 44

Thursday’s Championship

No. 1 Mound City vs. No. 2 Platte Valley

Class 1 District 15

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

No. 1 Winston 43, No. 5 St. Joseph Christian 42

No. 2 Stanberry 66, No. 3 Pattonsburg 54

Thursday’s Championship

No. 1 Winston vs. No. 2 Stanberry

Class 2 District 16

Tuesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 58, No. 4 Albany 40

No. 2 North Andrew 56, No. 3 Princeton 40

Thursday’s Championship

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 2 North Andrew

Class 2 District 15

Tuesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Mid-Buchanan 66, No. 5 Maysville 36

No. 2 Gallatin 68, No. 3 Plattsburg 50

Thursday’s Championship

No. 1 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 2 Gallatin

Class 3 District 16

Monday’s Quarterfinals

No. 1 Milan — BYE

No. 5 Brookfield 40, No. 4 Hamilton 40

No. 2 Putnam County — BYE

No. 3 South Harrison 69, No. 6 Trenton 33

Wednesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Milan vs. No. 5 Brookfield

No. 2 Putnam County vs. No. 3 South Harrison

Class 3 District 15

Monday’s Quarterfinals

No. 1 St. Pius X — BYE

No. 4 Lathrop 51, No. 5 Lawson 46

No. 2 West Platte — BYE

No. 3 East Buchanan 73, No. 6 Cristo Rey 31

Wednesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 4 Lathrop

No. 2 West Platte vs. No. 3 East Buchanan

MSHSAA Girls Basketball Districts

Class 1 District 16

Monday’s Quarterfinals

No. 1 Platte Valley — BYE

No. 4 Nodaway-Holt 45, No. 5 West Nodaway 39

No. 2 South Holt 48, No. 7 Northeast Nodaway 26

No. 3 North Nodaway 52, No. 6 Mound City 34

Wednesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Platte Valley vs. No. 4 Nodaway-Holt

No. 2 South Holt vs. No. 3 North Nodaway

Class 1 District 15

Monday’s Quarterfinals

No. 1 Stanberry — BYE

No. 4 Worth County 64, No. 5 Winston 40

No. 2 DeKalb 58, No. 7 Union Star 48

No. 3 Pattonsburg 57, No. 5 St. Joe Christian 36

Wednesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Stanberry vs. No. 4 Worth County

No. 2 DeKalb vs. No. 3 Pattonsburg

Class 2 District 16

Monday’s Quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE

No. 4 North Andrew 47, No. 5 King City 35

No. 2 East Atchison 52, No. 7 Rock Port 37

No. 3 Albany 50, No. 6 Princeton 26

Wednesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond v. No. 4 North Andrew

No. 2 East Atchison vs. No. 3 Albany

Class 2 District 15

Monday’s Quarterfinals

No. 1 Mid-Buchanan — BYE

No. 4 Polo 56, No. 5 Maysville 45

No. 2 North Platte 53, No. 7 Gallatin 15

No. 3 Plattsburg 39, No. 6 Stewartsville/Osborn 36

Wednesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 4 Polo

No. 2 North Platte vs. No. 3 Plattsburg

Class 3 District 16

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

No. 1 Milan — BYE

No. 5 South Harrison 51, No. 4 Trenton 48

No. 2 Putnam County — BYE

No. 6 Brookfield 37, No. 3 Hamilton 37

Thursday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Milan vs. No. 5 South Harrison

No. 2 Putnam County vs. No. 6 Brookfield

Class 3 District 15

Tuesday’s Semifinals

No. 1 Lawson 59, No. 4 West Platte 35

No. 2 East Buchanan 40, No. 3 Lathrop 26

Thursday’s Championship

No. 1 Lawson vs. No. 2 East Buchanan