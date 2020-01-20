KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One season ago, with the season on the line, the moment became too big for Kansas City’s right defensive end.

Four inches later, leading to a season-ending touchdown by the Patriots, the Chiefs’ defense underwent an identity change.

General manager Brett Veach swapped out Dee Ford for Seattle pass-rusher Frank Clark, 26, and signed him to a five-year, $105-million deal.

It’s a move he said he wouldn’t make unless it was for sure the right one.

“A trade of this magnitude is not done unless it’s for an elite player,” Veach said back in April. “And certainly Frank is an elite player.”

His eliteness showed up in the defense’s final play, chasing down and tripping up Ryan Tannehill for a sack, sealing a 35-24 win in the final two minutes. He celebrated by walking into the endzone and dapping up his teammates, ripping off his helmet and yelling into a sea of red at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Just effort. My whole life, like I said last week, is based on effort,” Clark said of his game-sealing sack. “Go hard on every play and never give up. I’m just trying to go out there and prove myself to everybody and show who is one of the best defensive ends in the world is.”

Standing in front of his locker room following Sunday’s AFC Championship win, Clark noted his early struggles, as well as the team’s. Kansas City had lost two straight to fall to 4-2, and Clark had just one sack.

“You’ve seen all the bad things they were saying about us. You’ve seen all the bad things they were saying about Frank Clark,” he said. “One thing they didn’t know is how long the season was.”

Following the loss to Houston in Week 6, Clark vowed to end the season right.

“When you try to judge a team or player off six games, that’s not enough. I said to my teammates I was gonna put together the best 10 games they will ever see,” Clark said.

“Look at what we’ve done as a defense.”

Since then, Clark has totaled 11 sacks in 10 games. He missed games in Week 8 and 9 after a two-sack performance in Denver and returned with three QB hits, five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against the Chargers.

He and his teammates made bold claims prior to facing the Titans. They proved to be right, though, holding Derrick Henry to 69 yards on 19 carries.

“They must not know who I am yet,” he said in a post-game interview with NFL Network. “They gonna fight out sooner or later when I got that (Super Bowl) ring on my finger. At the end of the day, we (expletive) champions. AFC.

“That trophy that got my last name in it, (expletive) can’t see. No fall off. Look at this (expletive).”

Clark recalls meetings with Clark Hunt and other Chiefs executives about their goals for him and the team, with bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the organization at the top of the list.

But with his team going to the Super Bowl, and Clark indeed in the span of the best football of his career, Kansas City’s most expensive offseason acquisition is on top of the mountain.

And it’s a climb he never gave up on.

“I’ve been a winner, but I’ve never won. Who life you’ve been doubted. I know all the work I put in and what I sacrifice. It’s just an honor to get to this point.

“It’s the satisfaction of hard work. The struggle and everything I went through, it starts to make sense once you start reaping the benefits. … It might be cloudy or blurry at first. You look at me, I’m the definition of hard work.”