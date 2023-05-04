New Lafayette football head coach Nate Daugherty will look to bring continuity and culture to a team that’s had quite a bit of turnover at the position in recent years.
Daugherty, an assistant with the program last year, was introduced on Monday as the team’s fourth coach in five years after first-year head coach Scott Finley resigned following the 2022 season. Seeing the position had opened, Daugherty felt it was time for a big goal of his to be checked off the list.
“I kinda beat around the bush for a little bit. I kinda talked to a couple people. A couple people in the community and stuff are like ‘hey, just go for it.’” Daugherty said. “Then I kinda started preparing for it. It ended up working out.”
The Joplin, Missouri native already has a plan in mind for where he wants to start. He acknowledges the players have lacked structure because of the constant turnover of coaches and the switching of coaching styles from season to season.
Luckily for the players, they’ll have a coach who’s been in the building and it won’t be too drastic of a switch-up.
“Most of these kids know me and they know that I’m a pretty organized and hard going guy when it comes to sports. I think that finding the energy and finding those ground rules and making sure the kids are applying themselves in the right way, I think will be good,” Daugherty said.
Last season was one to forget for the program. The team went 0-10, averaging just eight points per game on offense while allowing 50 points per game to opponents. Daugherty mentions that it was tough given the kids worked hard in the summer leading up to the season.
He says things were going in their favor during summer team camps, but then things went south in the jamboree when they faced Central and Benton. From there, the rest of the season spoke for itself.
“Things just kind of fell off, kids were losing motivation. Towards the end of the year, it was really just kinda keeping kids in a good headspace. For us coaches, it was hard too. I knew that for some of the kids, it’s hard to show up for practice every day,” Daugherty said.
As he prepares for his first season, he says that wins and losses will come, but that a culture has to be built first.
“You gotta build that hard working mentality before you can start looking forward to wins,” Daugherty said.
