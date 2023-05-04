Nate Daugherty

New Lafayette football head coach Nate Daugherty will look to bring continuity and culture to a team that’s had quite a bit of turnover at the position in recent years.

Daugherty, an assistant with the program last year, was introduced on Monday as the team’s fourth coach in five years after first-year head coach Scott Finley resigned following the 2022 season. Seeing the position had opened, Daugherty felt it was time for a big goal of his to be checked off the list.

