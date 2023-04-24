Missouri Western defensive back Kobe Cummings’ NFL dream could be realized in the latter half of the week.
The former Griffon has been hard at work over the last several months, working out primarily in Merriam, Kansas as he hopes to get a phone call from a team during or at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 6’0”, 205 lb Cummings has always had an underdog mentality he says. He doesn’t boast the Division I credential like most of the prospects trying to make it to the league. Looking back at his recruiting from high school at Platte County, even though the measurables weren’t up to par, his confidence in himself didn’t waver and it carried over into his commitment to Missouri Western.
“Couple D1’s, they passed up on me because I didn’t hit that eye test. I wasn’t 6’ 1”, 6' 2”, I wasn’t in the 200s already, I couldn’t just go in there and look like a D1 guy,” Cummings said. “But I always knew that I had that athletic ability and I always knew that I had a different type of mental toughness.”
At Western, he was counted on to play meaningful snaps right away as a freshman. In fact, he totaled 86 tackles his freshman year in which he played all 12 games. The rest of his career, Cummings didn’t miss many games. Former NFL coach Bill Parcells said “the best ability is availability” and that partially sums up the career Cummings had. He missed just two games in the four full seasons of his eligibility. It didn’t come down to statistics for him and it didn’t come down to accolades. He just kept in mind who might be watching.
“There’s kids looking up to you. You never know. Those kids may not get another chance to come to another game. It's really important to me to get out there, play for the fans, play for each other, play for the players,” Cummings said.
Missouri Western defensive backs have a history of making NFL rosters. Cummings would look to join the list of recent Griffon secondary players turned pro like Mike Jordan, Jonathan Owens and Sam Webb. All of those individuals except for Jordan have been in contact with Cummings he says. Even a player like former Griffon Brandin Dandridge, who spent time in the Canadian Football League before getting a shot on the Kansas City Chiefs training camp roster last summer, has reached out to Cummings. But it’s his former teammate Webb who’s been the brightest light.
“Sam, he's been a huge person that has been a mentor in my life ever since I came in my freshman year. I've always looked up to him just because of his work ethic and the way he carries himself,” Cummings said.
Webb spent last season on the 53-man roster for the Las Vegas Raiders where he was an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. Webb was also invited to workout at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
