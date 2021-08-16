In helping guide what was one of the MIAA’s top offenses, new starting quarterback Anthony Vespo looks to have his pick of the litter for pass catchers this fall at Missouri Western.
Western returns three of their top four receivers from 2019, led by 6-foot-2 sophomore Devon Holmes. In 2019, Holmes tallied at least 65 yards in five games, highlighted by a 117-yard day against Central Missouri. He ended the year with 49 catches for 668 yards and four scores.
The start to his career was his strongest stretch as he opened with three-straight games of five-plus receptions and 70-plus yards, scoring two touchdowns during that stretch. He finished sixth in the MIAA in receptions and was top 12 in yards and touchdowns.
Alongside Holmes is sophomore Cooper Burton, who showed consistency in the limited schedule last fall and has become a favorite target of Vespo. He had four catches for 54 yards against Central Arkansas and eight grabs for 55 yards against Pittsburg State.
“I’ve just been working, just building confidence,” Burton said. “The work’s gonna show for itself. Everybody’s in the receivers room has been working. … I’m just trying to get better everyday and motivate everyone along the way.”
With versatility in the return game, Burton finished his freshman year in 2019 with 17 catches for 277 yards and three scores.
“Cooper’s on fire, man. He’s taking on a lot of leadership roles, being physical, catching balls, making things happen after he catches the ball,” Western head coach Matt Williamson said.
Senior Kyle Berry returns with 27 games of experience, catching 24 career passes with a career-high four scores and 210 yards in 2019.
A duo of lengthy freshmen have shined during the fall in 6-2 Traveon James and 6-3 Malachi Burns, while classmates Julian Williams, Hezekiah Trotter and Preven Christon will also compete for snaps.
“Trae James is having a spectacular camp so far. We’re really excited to see him go when the lights are on,” Williamson said. “That room’s competitive. Guys are pushing each other around for positions.”
As much as the Griffons like their wideouts, the tight ends get just as much love. In 2019, both groups tallied 15 touchdown receptions.
Junior Cam Grandy, who towers at 6-foot-5, was an honorable mention All-MIAA selection that season, totaling 20 catches for 261 yards and five touchdowns, tying for the team lead. He didn’t play last fall due to injury.
Six of the Griffons’ eight tight ends stand at 6-foot-5, and Grandy is joined by Butler CC junior transfer Nicholas DeGreeff as the lone upperclassmen. The Griffons list six freshmen at tight end — Tycen Gray, Anthony Cirrincione, Marvion Jackson, Brad Adamcik, Tahliq Jackson and Will McClintock.
Tight ends accounted for 51 of the team’s 200 receptions in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.