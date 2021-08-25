The theme of the Missouri Western defense is returning experience, and the Griffon linebacker corps is no exception.
Led by senior captain Evan Chohon, a native of Columbus, Nebraska, the group looks to fill the void left by 2019 grad Anthony Williams in their return to the field.
“We’re incredibly deep. We’ve got five guys that can play, and I truly believe that,” Chohon said. “We’re incredibly deep and talented. I always have faith in those guys. If they’re on the field, I know nothing’s gonna go wrong.”
Chohon has played 32 games in his three seasons, finishing fifth in the MIAA with 7.8 tackles per game, finishing with 94 in his 12 games. He added six tackles for loss and two passes defended.
With new linebackers coach Charlie Rizzo, a former assistant at Nevada, Chohon has seen his game elevate to another level.
“With Coach Rizz, I feel like I’ve taken a huge step in the game mentally,” Chohon said. “I feel like I’m more clean with the Xs and Os. He’s really done a lot for me. … I see run fits better than I ever have.”
Isaac Wallace, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior who transferred in 2020 from Chaffey College, got experience with the group over the past year and a half. He’ll be flanked by senior Terrance March, who is in his second season after transferring in from Sacramento City College. He recorded 47 tackles and a sack, breaking up two passes with a forced fumble, in 2019.
“We’re just trying to be facilitators. We’re like the quarterback of the defense,” Chohon said. “We’re just trying to do everything the quarterback does — put people in the right positions, get the right calls in and be the best we can be.”
Western will welcome in junior Colby Russ, a transfer from Eastern New Mexico, as well as freshman Jaden Brown, who saw time in exhibitions last fall out of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis.
The Griffons also have six other freshman in the linebacking room.
