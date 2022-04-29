After watching his secondary mate go in the top five, Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook went off the board at No. 62 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
It’s the second defensive back pick by the Chiefs after drafting Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie 21st overall.
“I’ve been playing the game since I was 4 years old. Moments like this are what you dream of,” Cook said. “I think the biggest thing that’s been driving me is family. That was a great moment.
“It was a moment I’ll never forget the rest of my life.”
Cook began his career at Howard, his only scholarship offer, before transferring to the Bearcats, the alma mater of Travis Kelce, following two seasons. The 6-foot, 206-pounder earned first-team All-AAC honors this year with 96 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native is projected to be a plus starter by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, noting his hard-hitting and physical ability to play in the tackle box and around the line of scrimmage.
His skillset likely allows for him to play at the same time as fellow safeties Justin Reid, signed in free agency this year, and Juan Thornhill.
“They’re going to have a phenomenal scheme as well as staff,” Cook said. “I’m just ready to help the Chiefs get those Ws.”
He joins the other two first-round picks by Kansas City — McDuffie and Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis — in upgrading a Kansas City defense that struggled in the latter stages of last season and must replace Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward.
“My playing style isn’t gonna change. I’m very versatile, so I’m gonna work to make it my own. You’re gonna get to see the same person you saw in college. The energy and style of play definitely won’t change,” Cook said. “It took me this far, so why change it up?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.