When Mecole Hardman learned of his opportunity to take on a bigger role in his fourth season, his first reaction wasn’t pure joy.
After three seasons of playing alongside All-Pro pass catchers in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, his elevation in the offense comes upon the loss of a ‘once-in-a-generation talent’ as the called Hill. The Chiefs traded the wideout to Miami last month for five draft picks.
“The opportunity is bigger,” Hardman said Monday, the first day of the Chiefs’ offseason workout program.
“Somebody’s got to step up and fill the role — or most of us have got to step up and fill that void. But for myself, personally, I just want to be better than I was last year.”
Combined with Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle leaving in free agency, Hardman becomes the wide receiver with the most snaps in a Chiefs uniform.
“That just helps the coaches and the coaching staff to really see how they want to use me in that role, or how they’re going to use me this year,” Hardman said. “But it’s up to me to be prepared for that and just get better each and every day. However they want to do everything, I’ll be ready for it.”
The void is a big one to fill. Patrick Mahomes targeted Hill 159 times last year, the most on the team.
As the team’s third-leading receiver behind Hill and Kelce the last two years, along with his 5-foot-10, 187-pound frame, Hardman could fall in line for an increase of work. The former second-round pick in 2019 has totaled 126 catches for 179 yards and 12 touchdowns. His career-best season in 2021 included 59 catches for 693 yards with eight carries for 46 yards and four total scores.
His sub-4.4 speed and 14.2 yards-per-catch average have flashed when the opportunity has presented itself, and head coach Andy Reid has noticed.
“The one nice thing is that we know what Mecole can do and we have a lot of confidence in what he can do,” Reid said. “He’s coming off a big year and he’s going to continue to grow here over the next couple of years.”
While he could fill the role, Mahomes wants him to do it in a way that copies the new Miami Dolphin, but instead be himself.
“He doesn’t have to be Tyreek Hill. I mean, he has to be Mecole Hardman,” Mahomes said. “I think Mecole Hardman can be a great player in this offense. He’s made a Pro Bowl already and I think he can keep getting better and better.”
Reid echoed the sentiment.
“Mecole has the speed like a Tyreek had. A different player, but he gives you a nice skill-set there with the speed and quickness, and the ability to run with the ball is in his hands,” Reid said. “He’s a very aggressive runner when he has the ball in his hands. So you find ways to do that in a variety of different ways.”
The opportunity also comes at an opportune time. The late Terez Paylor often expressed that “the contract year is undefeated.” The 24-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie deal with plenty of motivation.
“Yeah, definitely want to have one of my best seasons for sure, especially in the contract year,” Hardman said. “That’s definitely a thought that goes through your head.”
“I’d tell you in that situation, money talks, right,” Reid added. “They’re all in there going full speed. That’s what I’ve seen. I don’t have to talk about it, they know. ... We’ve been fortunate that the guys have really been in attack mode when they get into those situations.”
