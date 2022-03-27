The Kansas City Chiefs added to their backfield with the addition of former Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones II.
According to NFL Network, the deal is for one year.
Jones started 25 games, rushing for 2,174 yards and 18 touchdowns in four years with the Bucs. He totaled 12 carries and 61 yards in Tampa's Super Bowl win against Kansas City.
The 24-year-old had his best season in 2020, totaling 198 rushes for 978 yards with 28 catches and 165 yards.
Jones joins a backfield that includes 2020 first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrick Gore. Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon are unrestricted free agents.
The Chiefs offense has also lost Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson this offseason while adding free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jones' teammate at USC, as well as Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
