The Kansas City Chiefs used their first pick of Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft to add reinforcements to the receiving corps.
Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore was selected by the Chiefs with the 54th overall pick after initially trading No. 50 in the second round to the New England Patriots.
Starting with the Patriots’ selection, three receiver went off the board before the Chiefs’ pick. The Patriots used the No. 50 pick to select Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Pittsburgh took George Pickens and Indianapolis picked Alec Pierce.
Moore was the target for the Chiefs all along. At 5-foot-10 with a 4.41 time in the 40-yard dash, some of his play is reminiscent in what Kansas City lost in three-time All-Pro Tyreek Hi..
“Tyreek was just a super versatile, super fast game. He was able to bring the speed to that offense,” Moore said. “I really honestly feel like I can come in and bring that same thing and bring my own twist to it.”
Moore was previously a quarterback and running back, never playing at receiver until Western Michigan. But he flourished immediately.
He started 12 of 13 games as a freshman, tallying 53 catches for 802 yards with three touchdowns. His numbers continued to improve, as he finished with 95 catches, 1,292 yards and 10 scores for the Broncos this past year.
“I'm a very versatile, tough, smart and savvy wide receiver. A lot of the traits the fanbase has and the organization has are already instilled in me,” said Moore, who was the record 13th receiver taken in the first two rounds. “The Chiefs are the best organization, the best offense to compliment my playing style."
Moore was a two-time first-team All-MAC pick. He finished tied for ninth in FBS in catches. According to his draft profile, Moore has efficient footwork in his routes and creates space in his routes, but his acceleration after the catch is “average.”
"We wanted Skyy. He's dependable,” Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi said. “He's going to run the right route and he's going to catch the ball.'
“The one thing that stood out with this kid is he is smart. If you watch this kid on film, he’s not the biggest guy but he is fearless across the middle.”
While Moore projects to be a slot receiver, he showed off deep threat ability by averaging 14.5 years per catch, leading to the decision to forgo his senior season.
Knowing the void the Chiefs must fill with the absence of Hill, Moore sees a chance to bring his own skillset to the group that includes Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
"I feel like I can come in and do that role, but just put my twist on it,” Moore said.
