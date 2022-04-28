FILE — Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Karlaftis is a possible pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 30-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis interacts with fans after being chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 30th pick of the NFL draft Thursday in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
Darron Cummings
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis holds a jersey after being chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 30th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.
John Locher
When the Chiefs’ second pick of the first round came around late Thursday night, the No. 10-ranked player by Pro Football Focus was staring down general manager Brett Veach.
Kansas City ultimately used its second pick to select Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis at No. 30 overall. Karlaftis, a third-team All-American, is 6-foot-4, 266 pounds and has a 38-inch vertical.
“He hasn’t played a lot of football. Another young guy that has a ton of upside, played a little inside and outside last season, relentless motor,” Veach said. “This guy’s like Trent, is going to come in and be ready to contribute on Day 1.”
Karlaftis was born and raised in Athens, Greece. He got a late start to football, originally being part of Greece’s youth national water polo team as a goalie. He moved to the United States in eighth grade.
“All the people that we spoke to at Purdue just talked about, the best football’s in front of him,” Veach said. “I think one thing that is common, and every one that you talked to about George, is just his approach to the game and how important it is to him. I certainly think that (the coaching staff) are going to be able to take him to the next level, and he’s a guy that can play all on the line.”
Karlaftis was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, recording 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 12 games. He also had three forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups, and blocked a field goal.
He ended up starting all 27 games that he played while at Purdue, also becoming a first-team freshman All-American back in 2019 when he had 7.5 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss.
He had a PFF pass rush grade of 90.6 this past season, recording 54 total pressures last season. The Chiefs had just 31 sacks last season, better only than three other teams in the NFL.
Showing his appreciation, head coach Andy Reid called him “the Greek Freak.”
“You’re going to love him,” Reid said. “He’s high octane.”
The Chiefs’ next scheduled draft pick is No. 50 overall, with the second and third rounds taking place Friday.
