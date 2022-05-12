The Kansas City Chiefs will play four of their first eight games in primetime and open December with three-straight road games, highlighting Thursday's release of the 2022 schedule.
The Chiefs are scheduled to play five primetime games with the possibility of being flexed into a sixth. The schedule includes nine games vs. eight playoff teams against a slate of opponents that went 154-135 last year.
The team's journey to a seventh-straight AFC West championships begins at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 against Patrick Mahomes' collegiate coach, Kliff Kingsbury. The Chiefs' home opener comes Thursday, Sept. 15 against the Chargers in the first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime Video.
The Chiefs will then hit the road to face the Colts before back-to-back primetime contests. The first will take place in Week 4 against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City then returns home to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football on Oct. 10.
An AFC Divisional Round rematch with the Bills comes at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
Kansas City travels to the San Francisco 49ers before a bye week.
On Nov. 6, the Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football before hosting another AFC South foe in Jacksonville. Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson is entering his first year leading the Jaguars.
Kansas City plays back-to-back Los Angeles teams with a trip to the Chargers and a visit from the depending champion Rams on Nov. 27.
The Chiefs open December with three-straight road games. An AFC Championship rematch with the Bengals on Dec. 4 is followed by trip to Denver and Houston.
The Chiefs host Seattle for a noon game Christmas Eve and welcome Denver in on New Year's Day. The season finale is scheduled at Las Vegas, either Saturday Jan. 7 or Sunday Jan. 8.
The NFL also released the Chiefs preseason opponents. KC will be on the road Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Weeks 2 and 3 of preseason play will be against the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Dates and times for preseason games will be announced at a later date.
