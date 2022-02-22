The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday they have released veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens.
The former Cowboy spent four years as the team's starting inside linebacker, joining the team in 2018. The 29-year-old tallied 381 tackles, one interception and two sacks in his Chiefs career.
The move saves the Chiefs $8.4 million in salary cap space in 2022, according to Over The Cap. Hitchens will still count $4.2 million against the cap.
"When I first became general manager, one of the first moves I wanted to make was to bring in Anthony Hitchens from Dallas," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. "We knew how intelligent, hard-working and consistent he was as a player, and we knew he'd become a selfless leader. He was that and more. He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title. We appreciate everything he's done for the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career."
Hitchens had 80 tackles and an interception in 15 games last season, playing in 60 percent of snaps. He played in 70 total games for the Chiefs, helping the Chiefs to four-straight AFC title games and a Super Bowl 54 victory.
Coach Andy Reid added, "I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years. He's as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him."
The Chiefs drafted linebackers in each of the past two drafts. Willie Gay was selected in the second round in 2020 and Nick Bolton was drafted in the second round last season.
