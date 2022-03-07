The Kansas City Chiefs have officially put their franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline.
The tag for offensive linemen was set by the NFL at $16.662 million on Monday.
The Chiefs and Brown can still negotiate a long-term contract until July 15, or he will play the 2022 season on his franchise tender.
Brown joined the Chiefs last offseason in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. He started all but one game at left tackle, including three postseason contests. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.
Brown hoped to play left tackle, but that position with the Ravens was occupied by Ronnie Stanley, so he asked for a trade to a team that would play him at left tackle. The Chiefs acquired Brown before last year's draft and gave up four picks, including their last year's first-rounder.
Mathieu expected to test free agency
Unrestricted free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu is planning to test the market and seek a deal in free agency, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport says Mathieu can likely score another large double-digit contract from a team in search of a Pro Bowl safety and in need of defensive leadership.
Both Mathieu and the Chiefs have stated a desire to work out a deal, though signs in recent weeks have pointed toward the 30-year-old playing elsewhere.
Reid happy to keep Bieniemy on staff
While at the NFL Combine last week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he didn't expect to be able to retain Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator with hopes and plans for him to be hired as a head coach.
Passed over for the past four offseason, Bieniemy prepares for a fifth season leading the Chiefs offense. Reid said he didn't hesitate to welcome back Bieniemy despite an online report suggesting friction between Bieniemy and players, which was later deleted.
"The whole thing with Eric Bieniemy has gotten kind of fabricated," Reid said. "We were on vacation and over the two weeks I came back and all of a sudden it was that I didn't like Eric and Eric didn't like me and Patrick Mahomes and everybody else.
"That's not the case. We all get along good, and I'm glad he's back with us and rolling. My thought was that he potentially would get a head-coaching job, which I would have been happy with, too. But that's not the way it worked out."
The Chiefs did welcome back former O.C. Matt Nagy as quarterbacks coach.
