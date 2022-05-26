KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last few years of coaching through a pandemic taught Andy Reid how to adapt.
So when Patrick Mahomes presented the idea of remaining in Dallas to work out with his pass-catchers prior to the start of OTAs, Reid was all in.
“ I thought it was important that they got together. We did things with them virtually, which I took as a learning opportunity from the last couple of years,” Reid told reporters after the team’s second practice Thursday. “You can see that they got things done. I think from my standpoint to them, it shows some trust that I have in them.
“I think sometimes it’s not bad just to step back an inch. … We’re getting these positive practices right now with a tremendous amount of energy.”
The four-week session in Dallas gave Mahomes a chance to gain chemistry with a new-look offense after the departures of Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Darrel Williams. The team signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and running back Ronald Jones in free agency.
With the time away from the facility, Mahomes was able to explain how he envisions plays unfolding before virtual meetings with position coaches.
“Getting down there and being able to be with those guys at all times, talk through how I see routes, and then them going to the virtual meetings and listening to how the coaches explain routes, it helped to get a better understanding of each other,” Mahomes said. “So, I think that was the biggest thing, (Reid) trusting us to get our work outs in, get our bodies right, run the routes, get a head start, and when we get in here, we can play fast. I think that’s what we’ve done.”
The newest members of the Chiefs weren’t the lone players invited. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce made it a point to be in Texas three days per week for three weeks.
“It helps get guys rolling a little bit quicker, got us acclimated as teammates. The chemistry was already there,” Kelce said. “Great guys are coming into the building. From there, it’s figuring out how Coach Reid wants to utilize us all. That’s where we’re at right now with the new guys.”
New weapons already with budding chemistry means a chance for the Chiefs to stretch out the playbook and flex their creativity with new skill sets. The Chiefs’ receiving corps is noticeably bigger and stronger with the offseason change, and it gives the offense a chance to try something new.
“I think we’re going to be different. You saw last year that defenses formulated a good gameplan, at least at the beginning of the season, of trying to kind of maintain stopping Tyreek and Travis,” Mahomes said. “We had to find ways to have success other ways so we can get those guys open. I think this year will be different. You’re not going to know where you’re going to get the deep ball from.”
Mahomes admitted showing off a connection with Valdes-Scantling on Thursday, though he offered up a strong sense with Smith-Schuster in the team’s first practice Wednesday.
Through his eyes, that’s the type of year fans should expect,
“ I think that’s what you’re going to see with this offense this year. It’s going to be everybody. It’s not just going to be one guy,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, Travis will get a lot of completions, a lot of yards, but I think the whole receiving room is going to have big days, and I think it’s going to be something we can use to our advantage.”
Participation notes
While rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore rehabilitates a hamstring injury, the Chiefs were without starting wideout Mecole Hardman on Thursday due to a tweaked hamstring suffered Wednesday, according to Reid.
Quarterback Chad Henne, right tackle Lucas Niang (knee), defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackles Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders and safety Juan Thornhill were among the players not on the practice field.
“We had a few injuries, sickness and we’ve had a couple of muscle pull things,” Reid said. “But nothing that is big and it is the offseason, so we’ll just kind of leave it at that.”
Cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho observed the practice session from the sidelines.
Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. hasn’t signed his franchise tender and isn’t with the team at the moment.
Tight end Jody Fortson, who is returning from a ruptured Achilles, was on the field in a limited capacity.
