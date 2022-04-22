Time is of the essence for Brett Veach.
Coming off the team’s AFC Championship loss that epitomized a season riddled with miscues, he’s tasked with filling in major voids this offseason. Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill are no longer Chiefs for one reason or another. In come the likes of safety Justin Reid and wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and a sudden need for excess hyphens to sow on the back of jerseys.
With 12 draft picks in his back pocket, twice as many as he’s ever used in his first four drafts, the Chiefs general manager arrived at the practice facility Friday ready to discuss the offseason and draft plans running understandably late by roughly 15 minutes.
“When you have 12 picks, these meetings tend to take a little longer,” he said with a smile. “We’ve been going at it 100 miles per hour.”
But Veach also knows how to read a room. He’s known for his aggressive approach in acquiring talent, trading recent first-round picks for defensive linemen Frank Clark and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. He’s only ever picked once in the first round of the draft (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 2020) and enters next week’s draft with two.
Veach was similarly late to a Zoom conference last year prior to the draft. Later that day, news broke of the Chiefs acquiring Brown Jr. from the Ravens.
So when ESPN’s Adam Teicher noted the recent moves and asked “Who’s it going to be this year?,” Veach responded.
“Deebo Samuel,” he said, drawing an eruption of laughter from a room full of reporters. His answer comes after the 49ers All-Pro receiver reportedly requested a trade, and the Chiefs immediately became linked as a partner.
But Veach walked back his statement, expressing his hopes to use excess draft capital to retool the roster.
“I think we’ve shown every indication of where we’re going with this thing – we’re going to build through the draft,” Veach said. “Having 12 picks and having flexibility year-in and year-out is something that we’re certainly putting a lot of stock in.”
It’s a different philosophy than at one point during the 2020 offseason when Kansas City had just $177 in cap space. The Chiefs have two picks in each of the first four rounds, including Nos. 29 and 30 overall. The Chiefs then have four picks in the seventh round, leaving the team without their coveted fifth- and sixth-round selections where the franchise often sees value.
Veach says the team’s draft board currently is 194 players long, listing all the prospects they’d feel welcome inviting to the team following workouts, interviews, checks into their backgrounds and full evaluations. That number is likely to come down before the draft begins.
Of those 194 players, he sees around 16 or 18 players worthy of first-round grades, though other teams could value more given the Chiefs having zero interest in the quarterback market. Given their selections late in the first round, Veach and his team must play out every scenario of how they want to attack their first pick.
“All of a sudden you get to picks 19, 20, 21 and there are still some of those guys on the board, I think you make a decision and see if you can maybe find a trade partner,” Veach said. “I don’t probably foresee a huge jump up, just throwing a haymaker and trying to get into the top 10, unless something unforeseen happens. I would say we’ll be flexible, and we’ll let the board talk to us.”
Veach sees the sweet spot in the draft in picks 30 through 60, and he holds four picks between 29 and 62. That’s a range in which Kansas City drafted starting linebacker Nick Bolton and center Creed Humphrey a year ago. He’s also selected Willie Gay Jr., Mecole Hardman and Juan Thornhill in a similar range.
While trying to acquire depth and youth, Veach doesn’t see the team’s competitive ability taking a hit anytime soon.
“I think, and I’ve said this before, when you have Pat Mahomes, I think we’re wired to go after it every year. And even though you may make moves and you may trade really good players; it doesn’t mean that there will be a counter punch in that we’ll try to be aggressive in another way,” Veach said.
“Just because you trade away a great player doesn’t mean we’re in a rebuilding mode by any means. It just means we’re going to find a new set of resources and try to become aggressive.”
Those resources for the Chiefs have become 12 draft picks, absorbing Mahomes' cap hit this year without a restructure, and an offense he sees as flexible as ever.
Veach, with 12 draft picks to use at his disposal, and another week to find out how to use them, also warns to decide carefully what information you trust.
"As far as what to believe," Veach says, "I wouldn’t believe anything.”
