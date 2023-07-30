Chiefs Camp Football

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their third training camp practice in full pads on Sunday with their first preseason game just two weeks away.

Sunday’s practice was the longest so far, lasting two hours and 25 minutes. This will be the first of six for this training camp. Several players missed practice due to injury including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who missed his second practice in a row due to illness. With Edwards-Helaire’s absence and Isiah Pacheco still donning a non-contact jersey in practices, it’s been undrafted rookie running back Deneric Prince who has seen the uptick in reps with the first team offense. When asked about the possibility of Prince carving out a significant role for himself on the team, head coach Andy Reid said “we’ll see” but likes what he sees from him.

