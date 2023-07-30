The Kansas City Chiefs completed their third training camp practice in full pads on Sunday with their first preseason game just two weeks away.
Sunday’s practice was the longest so far, lasting two hours and 25 minutes. This will be the first of six for this training camp. Several players missed practice due to injury including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who missed his second practice in a row due to illness. With Edwards-Helaire’s absence and Isiah Pacheco still donning a non-contact jersey in practices, it’s been undrafted rookie running back Deneric Prince who has seen the uptick in reps with the first team offense. When asked about the possibility of Prince carving out a significant role for himself on the team, head coach Andy Reid said “we’ll see” but likes what he sees from him.
“He’s working in there; he’s doing some good things. We want to try to get him as many reps as we can for protection purposes,” Reid said.
New left tackle Donovan Smith continues to integrate himself with his new team after spending his first eight years in Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old who signed with the Chiefs in May will be tasked with protecting the blind side of MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the team watched Orlando Brown Jr. sign with the Bengals this past offseason. Smith joins guard Joe Thuney on the left side of the Chiefs talented young offensive line. Smith has liked what he’s seen so far working alongside Thuney in practice.
“He’s great. He’s very vocal, he’s a great player, he’s magnificent in the pass game and in the run game as well. Any time you play with a guard like that, you gotta make sure everything’s clean and good to go. It’s a blessing to be able to have him next to me,” Smith said.
The team lost second-year cornerback Nazeeh Johnson to a torn ACL that will likely place him on IR and leave him out the entire 2023 season. Johnson earned himself a lot of respect from teammates as a special teams ace. Johnson established himself as a great locker room guy according to second-year cornerback Joshua Williams who came out of the 2022 draft with Johnson. Watching Johnson go down was not easy for Williams as he finds Johnson to be a good friend.
“He’s easily one of the closest guys to me in the locker room. It hurt to see that. I used it as motivation. I spoke to him when it happened later and I spoke to him [Sunday] morning and he’s just telling me to use him as inspiration,” Williams said.
Reid said Mike Danna is dealing with a calf injury, Jody Fortson is dealing with a shoulder injury, linebacker Isaiah Moore is going to have knee surgery and Kadarius Toney is “making progress” after having knee surgery last week. The Chiefs are roughly two weeks away from their first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13 with nine scheduled practices to go before the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.