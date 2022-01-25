The Chicago Bears are hiring Chiefs executive of player personnel Ryan Poles as thier next general manager, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
The 36-year-old spent the last 13 seasons in Kansas City, where he began as a player personnel assistant in 2009. He was elevated to assistant director of player personnel in 2018 and was given his current position in 2021. He was a finalist for Carolina's GM opening last year and was also a finalist for the Giants and Vikings this year.
Poles began his career after his playing days as an offensive linemen at Boston College, joining the BC staff as a recruiting assistant in 2008.
