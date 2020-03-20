After remaining relatively quiet during the off-season, the Kansas City Chiefs finally made some moves on Friday by signing two new players.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, former New York Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

In Schefter's tweet on Friday, he said via Hamilton's agent Drew Rosenhaus that the cornerback "turned down more money from another team."

Hamilton graduated in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State.

Hamilton played in 29 games for the Giants over the past two seasons and appeared in 12 games for the Raiders from 2016-17.

Out of Hamilton's 200 career defensive snaps, 133 of them came from last year. Over the course of his career, Hamilton has a total of 38 tackles.

Hamilton was the first free agent the Chiefs signed this off-season.

Later on Friday, the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Mike Remmers, according to Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Terez Paylor.

According to Paylor's tweet, Remmers will be a veteran offensive tackle/offensive guard flex for the Chiefs.

Remmers played college football at Oregon State, where he finished his career as the sixth-most starts in school history.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2012, and has since played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers.

The 30-year-old most recently played for the New York Giants as an offensive tackle in 2019.

Remmers has allowed 64 blown blocks and 23 total sacks in his 2,165 career pass snaps.