With their backs against the wall, and four key cogs on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Kansas City made its largest statement of the season.
The arrival of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday came on the heels of seven-straight victories by the now-six-time defending AFC West Champions. Each had storylines surrounding the outcome, including the Week 15 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Chargers — three failures to score inside the five and three critical fourth-down stops.
But Sunday’s 36-10 drubbing of the Steelers was unlike any victory for the Chiefs this season — an all-around display that saw the Chiefs lead a playoff hopeful 30-0 at one point in the second half.
With a second pass-catching option needed, Byron Pringle provided the spark with six catches, 75 yards, two touchdowns and one celebratory t-shirt that read “Chiefs run the West.”
“We’re pumped, man,” Pringle said, “because the coaches put a lot of hard work and hours, the players put in a lot of hard work and hours in the offseason, and I love when we come together as one and we keep succeeding and keep winning games.”
Kansas City (11-4) is now just one win and one Titans loss in the final two weeks from clinching the No. 1 seed despite a 3-4 start.
At one point ahead of the contest, Kansas City had 13 players on the COVID-19 list. Tyreek Hill cleared protocols and returned Saturday, but the likes of tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton, kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend remained sidelined and inactive.
Hill caught two passes on the opening drive, and he was held without a catch the rest of the day. In stepped the likes of Pringle, running back Derrick Gore and four other players who had multiple catches. Gore totaled more than 100 yards on 15 touches while Darrel Williams turned 11 carries and three catches into 85 yards.
“We put guys in positions to succeed and they stepped up and made those plays happen,” said quarterback Patrick Mahomes after completing 23 of 30 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. “A lot of those routes sometimes are Tyreek or Travis and they seem like they’re always making plays happen. We threw guys like (Byron), guys like Mecole (Hardman), guys like Noah (Gray) into those positions and they made plays happen and kind of filled that role the best they could.”
The Chiefs didn’t turn the ball over while forcing three takeaways as they reinforced their grip atop the AFC, moving closer to making the path to the Super Bowl go through Arrowhead Stadium for a fifth-straight year.
But in order to have the greatest and most convincing afternoon of the season, they had to go through the prior adverse days, preparing them for a week where they’d need to come together without leaders once again.
“This is the type of week where it’s so great to have an experienced coach like Andy Reid, somebody who is so steady, somebody who has seen virtually everything that the NFL can throw at them ... although I know that this week was something different,” Chiefs owner and chairman Clark Hunt said. “His preparation is so thorough, his staff’s preparation was so thorough, that they were able to get the guys who were able to play ready. And I thought they came out right from Moment One and played one of their best games of the season.”
