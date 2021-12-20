This weekend, Andy Reid became a fan.
Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 34-28 overtime win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Reid found himself with a weekend full of games with implications on the team’s potential seedings.
“They were great games to watch,” Chiefs coach And Reid said Monday. “I was a viewer like everybody because we didn't have the guys here. But I enjoyed the competition."
On Saturday, he watched Jonathan Taylor and the Colts run over New England, 27-17. Sunday afternoon saw the Chiefs’ next opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, fend off Tennessee, 19-13.
And by Sunday afternoon, those results subsequently pushed the Chiefs atop the AFC and in control of their path to the No. 1 seed, which comes with the lone bye and home-field advantage, as the lone 10-4 squad.
"I know how it lines up — I see that," Reid said. "But the important thing is we take are of our business now like we have been the last few weeks and you know, don't count on anyone but ourselves to get hat done.
“You have to go back to the process and the hard work and all those things.”
From 3-4 to winners of seven-straight behind a turnaround by Patrick Mahomes, as well as Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, a once bleek path to even reach the playoffs has since seen the Chiefs emerge as the AFC favorites to host the conference title game for a fourth-straight year.
It was a road that never seemed convincing, though. The Chiefs squeaked past the Giants before beating the Aaron Rodgers-less Packer 13-7.
A romping of the Raiders was followed by three more wins in a row in which the defense held opponents to nine points, though the offense still seemed to have flaws. Thursday’s showing against the Chargers appeared to turn all confidence back into the ability of the Chiefs locker room.
“I’m not going to tell you that you can’t be excited to be in that position,” Reid said, “but you better understand what got you in that position, and it wasn’t being giddy about it. It was about working.”
As Mahomes said after the most recent victory, it’s been a season unlike any he’s faced as a starter.
“My first few years, it's always been jumping out to these leads and then we kind of try to coast almost into the playoffs. This year was the opposite of that,” Mahomes said. “It was, we're going to have to battle every single week to get to where we want to be at. But the job's not finished.”
The Chiefs can clinch a sixth-straight AFC West title with a win against the Steelers and a Chargers loss. The final two weeks see Kansas City head to Cincinnati and Denver, two teams with their eyes on the playoffs.
Kelce placed on COVID list
After being announced as one of the first five selections to the 2022 Pro Bowl Monday afternoon, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was later placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list.
Players who test positive must quarantine until they're cleared to return. Under the NFL's revised protocols which went into effect Monday, asymptomatic, vaccinated players can return in less than 10 days.
Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and Harrison Butker all tested positive. The Chiefs
Already have Chris Jones, Willie Gay Jr. and Josh Gordon on the list.
Kelce, Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor were the first five players unveiled as selections to the Pro Bowl, with the NFL unveiling billboards in Las Vegas, the site of this year’s all-star game.
Log In
