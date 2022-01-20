There is no lack of praise for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
The lauding has come from those on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster and coaching staff throughout the week. As quarterback Patrick Mahomes put it, “They put a lot on his shoulders, and he rises to the occasion.”
Even before he entered AFC Divisional Round week following his team’s 47-17 romping of the Patriots in the wild-card game, Allen was told how well he was playing by none other than Bill Belichick.
Allen shared on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday that the Patriots coach paid him a visit in the Bills locker room Saturday.
"He came up to me, which was really cool," Allen said Thursday. "I've got a lot of respect for him and what he's done in his career. … For him to come up to me after the game and give me some kudos and dap me up, it meant a lot to me, just knowing the coach that he is, the type of players that he has been around and coached, and obviously the success he has had in his career. It was a pretty cool moment for me."
As the Chiefs sing the praise of the quarterback who picked them apart in Week 5, Allen shared more of his conversation.
"It was more respect, 'What you did out there was awesome,'" Allen said of the conversation with Belichick. "'You played well tonight and we didn't have an answer.' And, again, I shared the respect right back at him.”
It’s been much of the same from those in Kansas City this week. Kansas City didn’t have an answer in a 38-20 loss in October as Allen went 15-for-26 for 315 yards and three touchdowns through the air, adding 59 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
It’s the same effectiveness he used against the Patriots, finishing 21-for-25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns, rushing six times for 66 yards to earn a trip to Arrowhead on Sunday.
“They’re scary with the weapons they have,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “Every time we game plan, we say who we have to take away. This particular team, if you put too much attention to one guy, they’ve got so many other people that can beat you.”
With Allen’s ability to make plays in the run, pass or on the scramble drill, Kansas City’s defense looks for a different outcome this go around. The Chiefs were without Chris Jones, Willie Gay and Charvarius Ward in the contest, and Melvin Ingram has since joined the roster.
Since Allen can affect a game in a multitude of ways with his speed, strength and physicality, Kansas City is out to make the Bills one-dimensional Sunday.
“We begin every game plan, week, meeting with the players with you’ve got to stop the run first,” Spagnuolo said, “because if an offense like this can be two dimensional on first, second, third down, that’s going to be a long night for us.”
Allen’s stats are down from an MVP-type season a year ago, completing 6% fewer passes with one fewer touchdown (36) and five more interceptions (15), he’s having a career year on the ground. He’s rushed 122 times for 763 yards, both career highs, and six touchdowns.
“It’s a great challenge for us to be able to obviously stop him from throwing the ball down the field, but rallying to him when he scrambles,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “The guys that are in coverage, just keep down on your man and just do your best to play fundamentally sound.”
That was easier said than done in the Week 5 matchup, highlighted by a lengthy Dawson Knox touchdown against Daniel Sorenson in the closing stages of the first half.
While the Chiefs acknowledged how teams have changed since Week 5, and the perfection of the Bills a week ago — seven touchdowns on seven drives — Mathieu says a trip to the AFC Championship will be decided by more than slowing down the Bills’ franchise quarterback.
“I think these kind of games are all about attitude and commitment and how hard are you willing to go, what are you willing to sacrifice to get the win,” Mathieu said. “I know our guys will be all in.”
