Kansas City concluded its 2022 NFL Draft with five picks Saturday, adding three pieces to the secondary along with an offensive lineman and running back.
The Chiefs began the day with the selection of Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams with the 135th overall pick in the fourth round. The North Carolina Division II corner tallied 79 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons.
The Chiefs were intrigued with his 6-foot-3 size, enough to invite him on a top-30 visit. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine and put up a vertical of 36 inches. He was the first HBCU athlete drafted this year.
“I’d say I’m versatile. I’d say I’m explosive. I’m a fierce competitor. I could go on for days,” Williams said. “All in all, I’m a hard worker and tenacious on the field. There’s never a lack of motor or effort.”
Kansas City came back and traded up to the 145th pick to select Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, who will come in and compete at right tackle immediately. Lucas Niang was injured late last year and entered the league with an injury history, and Andrew Wylie would be the projected starter.
Though analysts discussed him moving to guard, area scout Pat Sperduto envisions Kinnard playing at right tackle. He started 39 straight games for the Wildcats for one of the nation’s top offensive line, earning first-team All-American honors. He’s 6-5 and 345 pounds.
The fifth-rounder comes in motivated and relates to the Chiefs SEC lineman drafted one year ago.
“I feel like I’m another Trey Smith situation. All the feedback I got was all second round, maybe at best, squeeze in the bottom of the first, at the lowest would be the third round,” Kinnard said. “At the end of the day, like Trey Smith’s situation, I’m going to come in with a lot of stuff to prove and I’ve got a bit of a chip on my shoulder. So, I can’t wait to get to work and show these other teams they messed up bad.”
The Chiefs didn’t pick again until 243rd overall in the seventh round, selecting Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson. He’s listed a 6-2 and 197 pounds, running a 4.51 at the combine with special teams experience.
Kansas City went offense with the 251st pick, bringing in Rutgers tailback Isiah Pacheco.
At 5-11, 215 pounds, he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash. He totaled more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 2,442 on the ground for the Scarlet Knights. He will join a group led by Clyde Edwards-Helaire and free agent addition Ronald Jones.
“You know, definitely being a guy that can compete on all three downs, pass protection, being able to catch the ball, being able to run the ball on first and second down whenever we need to gain the short yardage,” Pacheco said. “And being able to compete on special teams, more specifically, coming in the door, giving 120%, competing and willing to take another grown man’s job.”
The Chiefs’ final selection was Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson at No. 259. He played five total seasons for the Thundering Herd, running a 4.37 at his pro day. He totaled 302 career tackles, seven interceptions and 20 pass breakups.
