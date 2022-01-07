Jaylee Wilson leaves behind a legacy on the diamond at Central.
Her senior season saw her hit 24 doubles, finishing with the second-most in state history, and set a program record with a batting average of .552.
After officially signing her National Letter of Intent last month to South Dakota State softball, the lefty hitter was honored with a signing ceremony in front of her teammates, coaches, family and peers Friday at Central.
“It’s really exciting knowing I’m going somewhere I fit really well,” Wilson said. “It’s gonna be like family up there, and that means a lot to me. That’s the biggest thing. They just made me really special and will do anything for me. That was big for me.”
Wilson and the Indians steamrolled their way to a school-record 26 wins and a showing in the district title game, knocking off No. 1 Staley in the semis after two losses to their conference rivals in the regular season.
Wilson finished with an on-base percentage of .636 and a slugging percentage of 1.076. She played in all 34 games, tallying a team-high 28 hits, 51 RBIs, 58 runs and nine home runs. She also drew 26 walks and struck out just nine times.
“I wasn’t even thinking of that,” Wilson said when thinking back to her broken records. “When you’re playing, it just happens. It’s awesome to know I’m represented and will be remembered for those things.”
Wilson is just the latest from the team to sign to continue their careers with Myah Dwyer (Lincoln) and Chloe Bell (North Central Missouri) doing so before the New Year.
With even more talent down the road, Wilson takes joy in seeing the success of her teammates.
“It’s awesome. We’ve played against each other or with each other for a long time,” Wilson said. “I think it’s really cool everyone gets to accomplish their dreams and do what they want to do. We’ll have more, too.”
Wilson, a one-time Iowa commit, joins a budding power with the Jackrabbits. SDSU won the Summit League regular season and tournament, even beating Stanford in the opening game of the Fayetteville regional in the NCAA tournament. SDSU went 43-7 under coach Krista Wood, who has been with the program since 2015. The 2019 season saw a 37-19 record.
And for her style, she sees the move as a perfect fit.
“Their motto’s actually ‘grit’ and I’d say I’m that kid, that blue-collared kid that wants to do whatever they can for the team,” Wilson said. “I’m not someone that’s just gonna be content with stuff. I wanna win, and we’re gonna win; I know that. I think we’re gonna do awesome things there.”
