Two Central football players and longtime friends have cemented themselves in their school’s history books.
The long-haired quarterback/wide receiver duo of Stone Wetlaufer and Asher Katakis had their careers end at the hands of North Kansas City last Friday, capping off the best season of team success they and the rest of the senior class had in their four years together.
On top of that, Wetlaufer and Katakis have several career records they can hang their hats on when people talk about some of the best players to play on Noyes Field.
Wetlaufer finished his career with the most completions in program history with 344, shattering the old mark of 229. He also finished with the most touchdown passes with 52 and the most career passing yards with 5,783.
“We came through the struggles since freshman year. We went through the grind and it was just a good way to get our success out on the field and show what we’ve worked hard for and everything and, obviously, the records come along with it,” Wetlaufer said.
Wetlaufer’s go-to pass catcher set new benchmarks of his own as well. As a beneficiary of Wetlaufer’s production, Katakis now holds the record for most career receptions at Central with 91 and the most receiving yards with 1,541. Katakis credited his quarterback for the success as well as his coaches. He said he never thought about accomplishing what he has over the course of his career.
“Once I knew I had the chance to do it, that’s something I was working towards at the end of the season,” Katakis said. “I think it’s just nice to have the team around me that wanted to help me set these goals for myself and break the records.”
The numbers don’t lie, and neither does the chemistry the two seniors have. They built their legacies in high school, but their friendship wasn’t built on the Central football field. Their bond goes back to their days as grade school athletes.
Wetlaufer and Katakis have played football together since the fourth grade, and they’ve been best friends ever since, Wetlaufer said.
Their individual accomplishments relied on one another’s production at their positions but also wouldn’t be possible without the off-the-field work they put in, Katakis said.
“It was definitely a grind,” Katakis said. “We work out together like off season, hit the field. We kind of just want to make sure we set ourselves up for success. That’s something we’ve always done since we started football, playing in the fourth grade.”
Both players have the rest of their senior years ahead of them despite their football careers coming to a conclusion. Both Wetlaufer and Katakis say they have aspirations of reaching the college level of athletics and mention they are open to all opportunities.
