Central senior Nathan Mense will continue his academic and athletic career at William Jewell College to join the school’s football program.
The 6’ 2” defensive lineman became the first Indian football player this school year to announce his commitment to play at the next level.
Mense says he considered the quality of education as well as fit when making his decision. He feels the program, led by head coach Mike McGlinchey heading into his fourth year, will take his game to the next level.
“I just really like the coaching staff and it was a place I really felt wanted so that’s the biggest reason why I went there,” Mense said.
There were some down years for the Central Indians football team prior to Mense’s senior year.
Mense and the rest of the senior class had won just two total games from their freshman through junior seasons before capturing their best season since 2017 by winning five games in 2022.
During those down years, Mense says there were a lot of cliques and the team chemistry wasn’t there, but in 2022 he said everyone bought in.
“This year everything kind of came together and we just kind of just clicked. A bunch of guys that were seniors this year were starting sophomores so we played a lot together and chemistry was one where we finally just clicked this year,” Mense said.
The last four years, Mense and the rest of his senior teammates followed the lead of head coach Regi Trotter, a coach who knows a thing or two about players making the jump to Division II football.
Trotter was a former coach at Missouri Western State University and was a part of one of the best teams in program history in 2012 when they made it to the Division II playoffs.
Mense spoke highly of his head coach, saying he played a big role in the process.
“He helped me a ton through the recruiting process. He used to coach at Missouri Western so he knows a lot of those guys that are coming in and recruiting me. He gave me a lot of advice and tips,” Mense said.
To add to the appeal of William Jewell for Mense, he says the school is expected to build a new $20 million football and basketball facility.
Mense was also recruited by Missouri Western and could have stayed in St. Joseph, but he says William Jewell’s defensive scheme best fits his skillset.
He says the Cardinals run a defense with three down linemen which would likely line Mense up on the inside shade of the offensive tackle which he says fits his mold perfectly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.