Basketball runs in the veins of Ella Moody’s family.
“Basketball’s my passion,” she said.
As she grew up learning the game from her grandfather Mel Clark, a hall-of-fame coach from Lafayette, and mother Janet (Clark) Moody, a former Lafayette and Northwest standout, she also carved her own path.
Going into her fourth year at Central, the senior guard already has two all-state honors to her name, including a selection to Missouri’s first ever Class 6 all-state team. She’s also a two-time All-News-Press NOW player of the year.
On Monday, Ella can add that she will be rostered at the same university her mother starred at, officially signing to play basketball under Austin Meyer at Northwest Missouri State.
“I had the intention of playing basketball. I never thought I’d actually get to the day where I would be continuing onto the collegiate level,” Ella said. “I’ve always kinda known I’ve wanted to go to Northwest. It’s the family atmosphere and the fact that my family can come watch me.”
Ella also welcomes the chance to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Janet finished her career as the all-time leading scorer at Northwest and is part of the Northwest and MIAA Hall of Fame. Her 2,121 points are nearly 600 ahead of Northwest’s second-best mark.
She was also the first-ever recipient of Miss. Show-Me Basketball in 1985, given to the state’s top high school player.
“She has her jersey hung at Northwest, has it retired. I think it’s really special that I get to continue my basketball career where she started,” Ella said.
Mel is a Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame honoree after winning a state championship for Lafayette in 1976, as well as two quarterfinal runs and one semifinal appearance.
“I’m super blessed to have basketball running in my family, my mom coaching me from the sideline, my grandpa telling me. I’m just super blessed.”
Janet admittedly hoped for Ella’s choice to reside in Maryville, but the family wouldn’t allow themselves to sway her thinking. In the end, the opportunity to attend school again with her sister, Gracie, and allow family to attend as many games as possible gave Janet an answer she was ecstatic over.
“We felt like we couldn’t lead her in that direction, but she went that direction,” Janet said. “We’re just excited because her sister’s up there, I played up there, my husband’s a graduate there.”
Ella led the Indians to a district title as a sophomore, and the Indians weren’t at full strength as they began the postseason last year, falling in the district semis to an eventual final four competitor in Staley.
With Ella feeling her confidence is at an all-time high, and “excited to see how it grows even more the next four (years),” her coach sees nothing but success ahead.
“She’s a kid that’s the first one in the gym. She’s the last one who leaves. She’s the hardest worker. It’s what you want,” said Roger Wiebelt-Smith, who was a former assistant at Missouri Western. “You want to see kids that work their tails off get rewarded.
“She’s got the kind of game that will be successful at that level. Just the versatility and the toughness. I don’t see anything but success for her in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.