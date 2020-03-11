INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — With five minutes left in the Missouri Class 5 Girls Sectional, Central was tied 35-35 with undefeated Liberty and looking to keep their state run alive at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The younger Central team showed their youth down the stretch as miscues and missed opportunities led to a 45-39 Liberty win, ending Central’s season at 16-12.

“That was right there,” Central head coach Jared Boone said. “They gave us every opportunity we could have asked for to try to win that game and just goes back to capitalizing on those situations.”

With under one minute left and Central down four, Liberty missed the front end of back-to-back one-and-ones, but Central turned the ball over on both ensuing possessions.

“It was the first time for everyone in this team being in that situation,” Boone said. “Liberty’s got four kids that have been here multiple times before so you know the experience factor came into play.”

Central opened the game with the first basket, but Liberty would control the rest of the quarter with a 7-0 run and leading 12-6. That lead would swell to 9 half way through the second, but then Central would get back into the game. Freshman Teegan Broden scored seven in the quarter, including a 3-pointer at the end of the half to help tie the game at 25-25.

Boone was very pleased to see his team battle back and tie it at half, making the second half feel like a fresh start.

“Liberty is so good because if you you’re down three points to them it feels like you’re down 15,” Boone said. “They make you work for everything and so for us to battle back after being down like that and to tie it, that was huge.”

The game would go back and forth from there, with Central never leading by more than two in the second half.

Leading the way for Liberty was senior point guard Olivia Nelson, who scored 24 points for the Blue Jays. Nelson used her speed to regularly get to the basket and would kick it out to an open shooter when the Central defense collapsed.

For Central, freshman Teegan Broaden and junior Lauren Eiman led the way with 10 while sophomore Ella Moody had nine.

Central will have most of this year’s team returning with only one senior on the roster this season. Now that they have experience in the state tournament, Boone hopes his team remembers this feeling for next season.

“Remember what we went through to get here and remember how it felt to get heer. Knowing that we were right there on the cusp and we let it slip through our fingers,” Boone said.