The Central girls used a paint-focused attack and pushed the ball in transition for an early 8-0 lead, keeping St. Pius X at bay for much of Wednesday’s 66-47 win at CHS Coliseum.
The Indians (8-4) are 5-1 in the last month with the lone loss coming to nationally ranked Rock Bridge by six points Monday. They came back to their home gym for a game scheduled just one day prior and saw three different players score in double figures.
“We’ve played a tough schedule. We wanted that for this year, we want to be prepared,” coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith said. “We’ve handled it well. … They’re a solid team. We knew we’d have to come out and play well, and we did.”
Senior Ella Moody set the tempo with six points in the opening frame, eventually scoring a team-high 17 points. An 18-6 lead after the first quarter became 35-23 at halftime thanks to the contribution of juniors Bre Dudley and Avery Barber off the bench.
Dudley sank three 3-pointers in the frame with Barber assisting on two and scoring one of her own. Dudley scored 16 on the night, and Barber added 15, hitting a trey in each of the final three quarters.
“I think we played really good as a team. We made good (passes) to open girls and just played tough,” Barber said. “To be able to play good against tough competition is a step up for us.”
The lead was chipped down to nine midway through the third quarter, but Pius (7-3) was limited to just 14 points in the final 12 minutes as the Indians pulled away for the 19-point win.
Lauren Wells (9) and Charlize Broaden (8) also neared double-digit scoring.
Central returns to action Jan. 19 against Olathe West at the Basehor-Linwood tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.