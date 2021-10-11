Golfers from across Missouri battled the elements Monday in the district round of the MSHSAA postseason.
Among those who prevailed are three Central competitors out of the Class 4 District 4 tournament at Hodge Park in Kansas City. Ali Perry led the way with a 7-over 79, placing seventh to earn all-district status.
Perry will be joined by Ava Gaddie, who participated alongside her at state last year, as well as Evan Sigars. The two tie for the final spots with rounds of 90.
MEC champion Mollee Olszowka advanced to state again out of Class 2 District 4 by placing in a tie for second with a round of 91 at Excelsior Springs. She will be join by a host of MEC golfers, including Benton's Jaida Cox, a prior state qualifier, and Macy Bernard. Other qualifiers include: Chillicothe's Skyler Powers and Isabelle Montgomery; Savannah's Maggie Elgert; and Cameron's Kennedy Roach and Hailee Williams.
East Atchison won the Class 1 District 4 meet at Mozingo Lake in Maryville, outlast East Buchanan by five strokes with 438, and both teams will advance to state.
East Buch's Madison Jessen won medalist honors with a 93, six strokes ahead of East Atchison's Jamie Barnett.
Maryville's Cailyn Auffert led a group of three Spoofhounds to qualify. Gallatin, Maysville, Worth County and North Harrison will also be represented by individuals at state.
The state tournaments will take place next Monday and Tuesday. Class 1 will be in Bolivar with class 2 in Columbia and Class 4 in Springfield.
