With four seniors returning, the Benton Cardinals girl’s volleyball program feels their district title from last year can springboard them to even greater success this season.
The Cardinals were the only program in St. Joseph to win a district tournament after proving their worth by winning the city jamboree last year. Because they know the value of district championship to the school and to their confidence, it makes wanting to win another one that much more important.
“It’s really going to make us want to get there even more this year because we know we can do it,” senior Hollie Peters said.
The Cardinals didn’t make it much further after winning District 16. The team fell to Odessa three sets to one, but if one were to ask head coach Lauryn Doolan what she takes away from that game, she felt it was a game they could’ve won.
“It’s one of those games that is always in the back of your mind and it’s been in the back of my mind and it’s going to be all season. [Odessa] were a very well-rounded team, but we have so much talent, so hopefully that can motivate us,” Doolan said.
The talent among the team, featuring old faces and new faces in the building, is something Doolan hopes will bring good competition in practice. Her four seniors will be the one’s spearheading, teaching the right techniques and keeping the energy up in practice. The group of four, who were freshman when Doolan was in her first year as head coach, will be just as hungry as they were this time last year.
“We know that we want to be bigger and better than and go farther really than what we did last year,” senior Avery Morlock said.
The Cardinals will get their first taste of action when they take part in the St. Joseph City Jamboree on Tuesday night at Looney Arena on the campus of Missouri Western. Central, Lafayette and Bishop LeBlond will also be taking part in the jamboree. The Cardinals are one week from their first game when they travel for the Tarkio Tournament starting on Aug. 26 and then come right back to face conference opponent Maryville on their home floor on Aug. 28.
