Benton Cardinals baseball fell to the undefeated St. Pius X Warriors 12-5 to drop to 3-3 on the season.
Thursday’s game out at Hyde Park was a rough go for starting LHP Talan McDowell. McDowell saw two Warriors batters go yard in the first inning: one solo shot and one two-run shot that would put Benton in a hole early 3-0.
McDowell would quickly be moved to first base and replaced by junior RHP Carson Davis in the second inning with no outs recorded to that point. Davis started out his day strong with two pop-flys to the infield. However, Davis would also fall victim to the power hitting of St. Pius. With the bases loaded and two outs, a Warrior’s hitter would hit a grand slam over the fence to increase the Pius lead to 8-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning.
Davis would eventually settle in once he stepped on the field in the third inning. Davis would retire the side in the inning and also in the fourth inning.
Benton would finally get its first runs of the game on the scoreboard in the third inning off of an RBI double by Kruz Bigham that brought in runners from first and second.
The ultimate pitfall for the Cardinals would be that they left 13 runners on base in the contest, only scoring three more runs the rest of the game.
Benton will travel to Springfield, Missouri for their next two games where they will face Webb City and Parkview.
