Carson Schmidt

Benton Cardinals baseball fell to the undefeated St. Pius X Warriors 12-5 to drop to 3-3 on the season.

Thursday’s game out at Hyde Park was a rough go for starting LHP Talan McDowell. McDowell saw two Warriors batters go yard in the first inning: one solo shot and one two-run shot that would put Benton in a hole early 3-0.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.