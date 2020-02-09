Candi Whitaker’s heel stomp has multiple meanings.

In front of her team’s, the planting of her foot on Tom Smith Court can be part of a celebration, calling our a play or trying to relay a defensive assignment.

Regardless of the tone or echo, her team listens — and always responds.

“She believes in us. She absolutely believes in us,” senior Kylee Williams said after defeating No. 18 Central Missouri on Saturday. “She has confidence out the roof in us.”

The Missouri Western women’s basketball team wasn’t supposed to be in this position. Whitaker inherited a roster with only six returners upon the start of the regular season.

Two of them had started more than six games the prior season. Two more showed flashes, but lacked consistency one year ago. The other two haven’t seen the floor this year due to injuries.

Yet with seven of her own transfers and one freshman signed by Rob Edmisson last year, Whitaker’s team is on its way to one of the most impressive and resilient seasons by a Griffon squad.

“We came in listed No. 11 (in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll),” Williams said. “I think that just drove our fire, and showing people that we’re better than that.

“Our team and our chemistry — just watch out.”

Despite being the best 3-point shooter in Johnson County Community College history, making 105 treys in one year, she struggled to find consistency and playing time in her first season with the Griffons. She started just two games in 2018-19, shooting under 30% from 3 and rarely finding open space around the arc.

She has already made 30 more 3-pointers while shooting 44% this season, starting all 22 games.

“Kylee can really shoot it,” Whitaker said. “I feel good everytime the ball leaves her hands. I think every single one is going in. Great shooters have that mentality. … Players that have that can make big shots in big games.”

Much like Williams’ turnaround, nothing is the same from a season ago, or every Game No. 1 of the year. Senior Katrina Roenfeldt, a first-team All-MIAA selection as one of the best shooters and scorers in the nation a season ago, has changed her role and her game. She still shoots 38% from 3-point range while leading the team in minutes, assists and steals.

“She’s pretty much been our point for the majority of the year,” Whitaker said. “We have multiple people that share that responsibility, but you could tell she’s a senior playing with a ton of urgency and ready to go get it done.”

Her grit showed in Saturday’s 67-57 win against UCM, scoring 17 points with five made 3-pointers and five assists. It was Western’s second top-20 win of the year and pushed the Griffons to 17-5 and fourth place in the MIAA at 8-4. Even through a season of injuries, switching to a post-centered offense and learning new faces, Roenfeldt puts it all on her coach.

“She’s prepared us. In shootarounds, practice, everyday she’s preparing us,” Roenfeldt said. “She always has our back, (and) we have hers. You can take her criticism and know she wants the best for you.”

The preparation has led to winning in a multitude of ways. On any night, leading scorers Corbyn Cunningham and Chris Wilson have shown they can destroy a team’s will. Anastacia Johnson and Simone Walker can do the same with defense turned into transition offense.

In the midst of a season with just five losses by a combined 24 points, Whitaker sees her team playing its best basketball with three weeks remaining in the regular season. And her players see her belief.

“Expectations are out the roof with this team,” Roenfeldt said. “I think we can go all the way.”

When asked if there’s anything stronger than a coach’s belief, Roenfeldt simply stated, “Absolutely not.”

As for her message to the everybody else realizing what’s brewing inside MWSU Fieldhouse:

“We’re here.”