GOWER, Mo. — In society, majority usually rules. However, for the East Buchanan girls basketball team, that simply is not the case out on the court.

With a stacked roster of mainly freshmen, the Bulldogs found a way to make the dynamic work the other way around.

“I think one thing that stands out about our program…we take a lot of pride in our upperclassmen,” head coach Cori Elms said. “They never make a freshman feel like a freshman.”

Three seniors and three juniors led the underclassmen this season en route to East Buchanan’s first Class 2 state title in program history.

“The good thing about them all being young is that they have more years to go down to state. They have a lot of potential and I feel like that this won’t be the first time that they’ll make it down there,” senior guard Dawn Potter said.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the juniors we have, that are going to be seniors next year, that they can step into our leadership roles,” senior guard Audrey Elifrits said. “It’s going to change a lot next year I think, but they have what it takes to step in to where we were.”

After coming off a 7-17 overall record last season to making history this time around, the Bulldogs praise their ability to accept roles on every level to achieve success.

Elms added it highlights the squad’s belief and trust in each other.

“For all 16 kids in our program, they all did a fantastic job this year and we talk a lot about we don’t get to where we are in the season if we don't have all 16 people doing their job,” Elms said. “I think you saw that leadership throughout our team to be able to handle that.”

With a goal-oriented mindset this season, the added bonus of going on to win the championship was just the cherry on top.

“I think everybody can agree, what we learn from basketball just doesn’t apply to the game of basketball but the teamwork and leadership that we got out of it is just as important as the state title,” senior guard Addisyn Ishmael said.

Elifrits said the seniors never imagined being titleholders as they now say goodbye to the program, but they have faith in the underclassmen to repeat history.

“I know that we developed a lot because I don’t think we ever would have thought we were going to be where we are right now,” Elifrits said. “I know that they have a lot to still develop, but being where they are now, it’s still exciting to know that they’re not even close to being done developing. There’s a lot of room and it’s exciting.”