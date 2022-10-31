It’s not very often a coach hangs around the game they love long enough to coach their own grandkids, but Tony Dudik can say he has.
For 45 of his 66 years of life, Dudik has paced the sidelines and watched boys become men right before his very eyes.
“Whenever you’re challenged along the road, you can look back on something that happened on the football field that will help you get through that tough time,” Dudik said.
Dudik made a name for himself as the head coach of the Central Indians and the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles in St. Joseph, coaching some of the city's best football talent.
In just second grade, Dudik's grandson, Landon Gardner, joined him on the sidelines as the ball boy. He has since blossomed into the star dual-threat quarterback at LeBlond in his senior year. Dudik retired from the head coach role at LeBlond in 2019 but came back as an assistant, now doubling as a coach and a grandpa for Gardner.
“I was around all of it,” Gardner said. “I saw his halftime talks. Being around the game and having that influence that he had on young men growing up and finally getting to be one of those young men that he got to help coach. It’s meant a lot.”
Watching Gardner grow into one of the premier players in the 8-man ranks, he admits he’s seen his grandson accomplish things on the field that he says he’s never seen in his 45 years. When he thinks of who Gardner has become as a player, he said he can't help but feel delighted.
“It has been a joyful experience,” Dudik said. “As an old papa, you just sit back and couldn’t be prouder. As coach, just shake your head because if you could get every young man to play at the level that I have witnessed with him, your journey as a coach is going to be very rewarding and a lot of fun.”
It’s not unfair to say this could be Dudik’s last go-round as a football coach. That idea seems a lot more real as Bishop LeBlond embarks on the district tournament this Friday against St. Joseph Christian, where it’s win or go home.
“Every game could be the last game and we’ll take it 1-0 every week. Hopefully we can do something special this year that we haven’t been able to accomplish in the past three,” Gardner said.
While Dudik tried retirement once before, he said he couldn’t stay away, especially for a chance to coach Gardner. He said he’ll have a lot of time to think about that decision once this season comes to an end.
“Who knows?” Dudik said. “I have been retired. A lot of people look forward to retirement and I was kind of a lost soul. Football is just so unique. If a guy doesn’t go onto college football, this is it. Finality is tough, but I’m embracing that journey. I’m going to cherish these moments for as long as I live because it has been a blessing. I tried being a spectator one time, and I didn’t last very long.”
