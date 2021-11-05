After finishing the regular season with an 8-1 record, good enough to earn 8-Man District 3’s top seed and a first-round bye, the Bishop LeBlond football team was hoping to complete a first since the school made the jump to 8-man in 2019: Nab a win in the postseason.
The Golden Eagles were able to do exactly that Friday evening, beating eighth-seeded DeKalb 64-0 at Eagle Stadium.
“It feels great,” LeBlond coach Chuck Davis said in the aftermath of the program’s key win. “Last year ended kind of in a way that left a bad taste in our mouth, but it’s been nice to kind of get back on track this year and pick up where we left off.”
The dominant outing was, in large part, due to the efforts of quarterback Landon Gardner, who had five first-half touchdowns.
“He’s special,” Davis said of his quarterback. “I mean, he’s one of those kids that you have to come watch to believe, because those five touchdowns happened in two quarters. He does a lot for us; he’s a leader. When we told him he wasn’t back in for the second half, he actually swept all of the mud out of the locker room at halftime. We’re lucky to have him.”
After the Tigers (2-9) were forced to punt on the game’s opening drive, they got the ball right back, intercepting a pass from Gardner to end the Eagles’ (9-2) initial drive as quickly as it started.
But Gardner responded, getting his first score of the game when he found wideout Julio Gann for a 13-yard connection in the end zone to give LeBlond (9-1) an 8-0 lead with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles never looked back, rattling off 57 more points before the half — including a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by senior running back Reggie Love and a fumble return for a touchdown by junior defensive back Lane Harshman.
The scoring was capped off by Gardner’s fourth and final passing touchdown of the game, a hook-and-ladder that junior wideout Jake Korell took to the end zone with two seconds remaining in the first half.
“We came out confident, and we knew what we wanted to do,” Gardner said. “We knew we wanted to punch it in early and get the (junior varsity) guys some reps during districts. We came out and we executed.”
The win also marked the Eagles’ first shutout of the 8-man era, and first since the school had an 11-man program and recorded a 42-0 win over Cameron Sept. 1, 2017.
“I’m really pleased, especially because we started sprinkling in subs midway through the second quarter,” Davis said. “The whole second half was our junior varsity defense, and I credit that 100% to all the teams that scheduled us for junior varsity games this year, because they got a lot better as the year went along.”
On the heels of the Eagles’ latest program-defining win, they’ll face fourth-seeded Braymer (5-5) with a spot in the district title game hanging in the balance. It’ll be the first meeting between the two teams since LeBlond recorded a 58-6 victory over the Bobcats in 2019.
“It’s nice to play a team we haven’t played yet this season,’ Davis said. “It’ll be fun. They sling the ball around a lot, so it’ll be more of a finesse-type game, and we’re looking forward to it.”
